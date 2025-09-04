Knicks speed is about to increase dramatically and fans should be thrilled

This season, the Knicks' offense could look a lot different than it has in years past under Tom Thibodeau. Mike Brown is going to bring a new style to New York and will likely utilize the talent on the roster differently. One thing that fans can certainly expect to change is the speed at which the Knicks play with on offense.

When basketball fans hear speed or pace of play, they often think that just means getting up the floor faster. That is certainly part of the equation, but not all of it. Increasing the pace also means getting into actions quicker, moving the ball more in the halfcourt, and moving with a purpose.

Speaking on The Athletic NBA Daily podcast, Justin Edwards III explained that this might come with some growing pains, as the Knicks were one of the slowest teams in the league last season, specifically when Jalen Brunson was the one bringing the ball up the floor.

What we can learn from the Kings

Mike Brown's time in Sacramento was defined by the pace of play. Some of that can simply be chalked up to having De'Aaron Fox running the show, who is one of the fastest players in the league with the ball in his hands.

During Mike Brown's time as the King's head coach, and Fox was the ball handler bringing the ball up the floor, it took them 7.6 seconds on average to get into their first action. During that same period, it took the Knicks 8.8 seconds to get into their first action when Jalen Brunson was the ball handler bringing the ball up.

Similarly, Fox would get the ball past halfcourt roughly a second faster than Brunson would over that period, while getting the offense out in transition roughly four percent more often. All of those things matter for a team that is trying to play quicker and get themselves more advantages.

Moving with a purpose

Just as important as increasing the pace is moving with purpose and making the right reads. The Knicks have plenty of smart cutters, and whether it is Brunson, or Karl-Anthony Towns serving as a play-making hub near the 3-point line, they will have to do a good job of feeding the Knicks off-ball players.

Last season, according to league tracking data, the Kings generated 1.1 points per direct cut off of an off-ball screen, the best mark in the league. The Knicks, meanwhile, ranked 27th on those actions, something that should increase under Browns.