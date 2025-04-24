Knicks snubbed in poll that reveals how the rest of the NBA views them

The New York Knicks have entered the 2025 NBA Playoffs in an admittedly bizarre position. Despite winning 51 games and securing the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference, New York is viewed as something of an underdog considering both the Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics won 60-plus games.

For as fair as that may be, it seems as though the overlooking of the Knicks as contenders ranges beyond the win disparity.

According to Sam Amick and Josh Robbins of The Athletic, 137 anonymous players were asked who they believe will win the championship this year if it's not the team they themselves play for. The defending NBA champion Boston Celtics ranked No. 1 with 57.7 percent of the votes.

The Oklahoma City Thunder were a distant second at 17.5 percent, while the Cleveland Cavaliers checked in at 10.2 percent and the Los Angeles Lakers received 6.6 percent.

Four other teams received votes, albeit in low numbers. Those franchises were the Denver Nuggets at 4.4 percent, the Golden State Warriors and Milwaukee Bucks at 1.5 percent, and the Minnesota Timberwolves at 0.7 percent.

In other words: The Knicks didn't receive a single vote from a group of 137 anonymous players as the team they believe will win the championship in 2024-25.

0 out of 137 anonymous players believe Knicks will win 2025 NBA title

The reasons for skepticism revolving around New York's legitimacy as a contender are admittedly worth considering. New York was just 15-23 against teams that finished .500 or better this season, including an 0-8 mark against Boston and Cleveland.

Considering the standings suggest that the Knicks will have to go through the Cavaliers and Celtics to reach the NBA Finals, an 0-8 record fails to inspire optimism.

For as true as that may be, New York evolved as a team as the season progressed. It lost Jalen Brunson to a sprained ankle late in the regular season and was forced to adapt, asking players such as OG Anunoby and Mikal Bridges to take on heavier offensive workloads.

Anunoby revealed an entirely new level of his potential by averaging 22.9 points per game after Mar. 1, while Bridges displayed an unexpected ability to help facilitate the offense.

The Knicks have already begun to incorporate Anunoby's new strengths into their postseason formula. The defensive ace finished Game 1 against the Detroit Pistons with 23 points, seven rebounds, five steals, and two blocks.

If Bridges, who scored 19 points in Game 2, can make similar strides in his new area of strength, the Knicks could take opponents by surprise.

Regardless of what transpires, it's become abundantly clear that the NBA doesn't view New York as a legitimate threat. Even the Milwaukee Bucks received consideration over New York despite Damian Lillard's absence and the Knicks finishing higher in the standings.

Whether it's new bulletin-board material or a reason to be concerned, only the Knicks can decide how to turn the way their peers view them into something of substance.