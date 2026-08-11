Knicks may have gotten a sneak peek at how much it'll cost to keep Josh Hart

Josh Hart is officially eligible to sign a contract extension with the New York Knicks that’s worth up to four years and $131.2 million. Rest assured, he isn’t getting that much.

If recent extensions given to Dillon Brooks and Naji Marshall are any indication, though, keeping Hart is going to cost more than the Knicks hope.

Granted, New York doesn’t have to broker an extension with the 31-year-old. It can pick up his $22.4 million club option for 2027-28, and figure out bigger-picture negotiations later.

Then again, with the Knicks currently unwilling to enter the second apron, they won’t want him on the books for that much money. At present, they project to be within $8 million of James Dolan’s no-fly zone in 2027-28. That includes Hart’s team option, but doesn’t factor in a new contract for Deuce McBride or filling out the final four to five roster spots.

Administer truth serum to the Leon Rose-led front office, and they’d probably tell you they prefer to extend Hart on a deal that significantly lowers his 2027-28 salary. And while that’s a sensible aim, recent events suggest it may be too ambitious.

Josh Hart may not actually be cheaper in his next contract

Though Brooks and Marshall aren’t perfect comps for Hart, they act as reasonable analogs. All three are combo wings with questionable jumpers who bring defensive versatility and connective offensive tissue to the table.

Marshall just signed a three-year, $51.9 million extension with the Dallas Mavericks. His salary will top out at $18.2 million when the deal takes effect in 2027-28. Brooks, meanwhile, agreed to a three-year, $73 million pact with the Phoenix Suns. The extension also kicks in for the 2027-28 campaign, and pays him $22.5 million, $24.3 million, and $26.1 million, respectively.

You’ll be hard-pressed to find anyone who thinks Hart is less impactful than either of these two. Brooks is the better from-scratch scorer, but not nearly as good of a rebounder or passer. Marshall has a more diverse scoring package going downhill, but Hart is the more willing three-point shooter, versatile playmaker, and portable defender.

Brooks’ contract, in particular, should catch the Knicks’ attention. It runs through his age-34 season, and pays him more than Hart’s 2027-28 team option. It isn’t hard to envision Hart angling for a similar pay grade when he beat out Brooks in xRAPM last season, and holds a three-year RAPM advantage as well.

The Knicks need to hope the power of winning keeps Hart in the Big Apple

Regardless of whether Hart signs an extension this summer or plays out the season, the Knicks better cross their fingers that winning a title has bought them more goodwill. And look, that’s not out of the question.

Jalen Brunson set a precedent by doing New York a huge service with his current deal. Mikal Bridges signed for less than his max last summer, and probably could have commanded even more this offseason. Even Landry Shamet inked a below-market contract this past July.

Hart following suit is a distinct possibility. And yet, he technically already did. Hart bought the Knicks flexibility by exercising his player option and then extending off that number back in 2023. The team used that additional breathing room to land Donte DiVincenzo.

This time around, Hart might push for every penny he can get. The Knicks, for their part, better hope he doesn’t. He’s probably signed his last contract with them if he does.