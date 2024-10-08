Knicks sign former Northwestern standout guard to non-guaranteed deal
The Exhibit 10 deals are still rolling in. The New York Knicks have several players on non-guaranteed deals and added another on Monday. New York signed guard Boo Buie to an Exhibit 10 contract.
Buie went undrafted in June after he spent five seasons at Northwestern. The 24-year-old averaged a career-best 19 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 1.4 steals per game in 2023-24, shooting 43.8% from the field and 43.4% from three.
Not only is he Northwestern's all-time leading scorer with 2,187 points, but Buie led the team to back-to-back NCAA Tournament appearances for the first time in program history.
The Suns signed Buie to an Exhibit 10 deal after the draft. He played for Phoenix at Summer League and averaged 9.0 points, 2.0 assists, and 1.4 rebounds per game in five contests.
Buie is from Albany, NY, so it must be special for him to sign with the Knicks, even if it is on a non-guaranteed deal. New York has 12 players signed to standard contracts, meaning the team must fill two open roster spots before the regular season to meet the league minimum.
The Knicks must avoid the second tax apron at all costs, so Landry Shamet is a shoo-in to sign a veteran minimum deal for one of the roster spots. The other spot will likely go to Ariel Hukporti, who is on a two-way contract.
Jacob Toppin and Kevin McCullar Jr. are also on two-way deals, but McCullar is hurt, and Toppin is "too expensive" to give a guaranteed contract to since he's entering his second season. It will be cheaper for New York to give Hukporti the final roster spot since he's a rookie.
Signing with the Knicks is still a good opportunity for Buie, even though he'll most likely be waived and go to Westchester. If Buie stays with the Knicks' G League affiliate for 60 days, he'll be eligible for his entire $75,000 bonus.
New York has four preseason games until the start of the regular season on Oct. 22. Buie didn't get to participate in training camp in Charleston, but spending time with the Knicks in the preseason will be a formative experience for the guard. If Buie starts the 2024-25 season in Westchester, he'll give Knicks fans another reason to catch some G League action.
Welcome (back) to New York, Buie!