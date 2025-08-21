Knicks second-year guard betting big on skill that could reshape his future

The Knicks roster is going to get expensive fast, and if the front office decides they want to continue to tiptoe around the second apron without actually dipping into it, they will need some of their young core to step into bigger roles. Tyler Kolek told SNY's Ian Begley that he has been working on shooting off of the dribble this summer, a skill that could make him incredibly valuable for the Knicks as they try to walk a financial tightrope and still compete for championships.

This season, Kolek will likely see limited minutes once again, unless the Knicks get into serious injury trouble or make an unforeseen trade. Their nine-man rotation appears set in stone, and it is hard to imagine that Mike Brown consistently plays 10 players, making Kolek's path to minutes difficult.

That said, it does help that Kolek is a true point guard, something that the Knicks do not have on their roster after Jalen Brunson. If they don't add another veteran guard and struggle in minutes where Brunson sits, Kolek could get an opportunity to prove he is capable of running the second unit at some point.

Knocking down threes could open up playing time for Kolek

Speaking to Begley on The Putback, Kolek talked about what he had been working on most this offseason, saying, "finishing in the paint is definitely something that I've really tried to work on...Being able to shoot the three off the dribble, obviously shoot the three off the catch, being able to space the floor for our guys."

Kolek entered the league as someone who was highly touted for his passing ability. In limited minutes last season, he showed that he can push the pace and initiate the offense, particularly in transition. That said, his jump shot has been a work in progress. If Kolek can develop his shooting off of the dribble to the point where he can knock it down at a consistent level, it will become harder and harder for the coaching staff to justify leaving him out of the rotation.

The second apron comes with harsh punishments

Even if the Knicks' ownership is prepared to dip into the second apron for a season or two, they will need an escape plan. They saw firsthand how quickly things can unravel for a team that has a high payroll, as their rival, the Boston Celtics, had to gut their roster this offseason.

Having players like Kolek who are ready to contribute at a meaningful level will become a necessity to extend this championship window for as long as they can.