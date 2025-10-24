Knicks’ season-threatening Karl-Anthony Towns risk is absolutely baffling

New York Knicks big man Karl-Anthony Towns is committed to giving the fans what they deserve to see. Unfortunately, the Knicks weren't quite committed enough to protecting one of their most important players from themselves.

Following the Knicks' regular season opener, Towns stated that he played through a Grade 2 quad strain in order to not disappoint the fans.

"I didn't want to disappoint the fans. It's not something that's easy to deal with. We made it happen tonight, I'm glad the fans respected the effort I put in to play tonight" pic.twitter.com/mfzIup8QyA — Knicks Videos (@sny_knicks) October 23, 2025

It's commendable that Towns didn't want to let the fans or his teammates down during an opening night encounter with the Cleveland Cavaliers that could have significant ramifications. Cleveland and New York are likely to be fighting for position in the standings this season, and every win in head-to-head competition could thus prove monumental.

It may very well prove to be the case that a tiebreak will be needed in order to determine which team seeds higher and therefore gets the potential benefit of home-court advantage.

For as true as that may be, there are 81 more games to be played and Towns needs to be at 100 percent for as many of them as possible. More importantly, the Knicks will struggle to make a run at a championship if he isn't healthy come the playoffs.

Fresh off of an Eastern Conference Finals appearance in 2024-25, New York is bordering on NBA Finals or bust—making the decision to play Towns through an injury nothing short of baffling.

Towns thankfully avoided the type of injury that could result from playing through his current ailment. Every time he takes the court in his current condition, however, there's a chance that he could aggravate the issue he's already working through.

It also increases the odds of an even more devastating injury being sustained, which makes the decision to play him this early in the season unreasonable.

New York has plenty of moving pieces to incorporate into its rotation, as well as a head coach who's only one regular season game into his tenure with the team. Towns is an adaptable talent, however, who can easily be slotted back into the starting lineup once he's healthy.

Even if that creates another learning curve for the Knicks' new and even returning players to overcome, it's a far more ideal possibility than losing Towns to a severe injury.

Moving forward, it would behoove New York to play it safe and give Towns the time he needs to get back to 100 percent. That may result in Brown incurring unwanted first-year hurdles, but it could also prove to be a blessing in disguise.

With Towns either missing a short period of time or playing fewer minutes, Mitchell Robinson would have a shot at extended run that could help him get back to the level he hopes to after playing just 48 games between 2023-24 and 2024-25.

Regardless of how the Knicks manage to navigate a brief absence or decrease in playing time for Towns, it'd be worth it in the long run. The risk far outweighs the reward of Towns playing hurt, particularly for a team that's already experienced success with less depth than it now has.

Rather than risking the worst-case scenario, New York must be willing to lean on the depth its created and avoid a potentially devastating result of Towns' toughness.