Knicks Rumors: New York was interested in trade for superstar before deadline

The New York Knicks laid low at the deadline, but that doesn't mean they weren't working behind the scenes. The team's only move was sending Jericho Sims to the Bucks for Delon Wright, a trade that has since paid off with New York's top three point guards injured.

February's deadline was the first time in a few years that the Knicks weren't connected to potential disgruntled superstars. New York cashed in its assets over the summer for Mikal Bridges and sent another first-round pick to Minnesota for Karl-Anthony Towns. Not to mention, it would've been tough financially for the Knicks to make a major move.

The front office at least had some interest in making a major move based on the latest report. ESPN's Shams Charania said on Wednesday that there was a list of teams that had "mutual interest" with Kevin Durant before the deadline. Charania listed New York, Minnesota, Houston, San Antonio, and Miami as "teams that had interest then." He added that he "expects them all to be in the mix this offseason."

"Those are the types of teams…I expect them all to be in the mix…How does your team finish in the playoffs…that's gonna really determine who feels they're a KD away"



– Shams lists Knicks among teams with "mutual interest" with Kevin Durant at deadlinepic.twitter.com/8efry8CkuC — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) April 2, 2025

The writing has been on the wall that Durant will be traded this summer, especially after the Suns were close to sending him to the Warriors two months ago. The 36-year-old "vetoed" the Golden State trade, only because he didn't want to be dealt midseason.

Phoenix currently sits a game and a half back from the No. 10 seed in the West. Durant sprained his ankle on Sunday night and is expected to miss at least a week. The regular season will end on April 13. The Suns' odds of securing a Play-In Tournament spot don't look great, which would increase the chances of a KD trade.

Knicks were reportedly interested in Kevin Durant before trade deadline

Only six years ago, many believed that Durant would wind up in New York. He was a free agent and met with the Knicks, but he and Kyrie Irving opted to sign with the Nets instead. Remember when everyone thought Brooklyn was going to win its first-ever NBA championship?

It would've been difficult for the Knicks to acquire KD before the deadline, and that won't change in the offseason. New York would have to tear apart its recently built core to get Durant. The only untouchable player on the roster is Jalen Brunson. He isn't going anywhere.

As Charania mentioned, the postseason will determine the direction teams like the Knicks take in the offseason. Maybe another second-round exit (or worse, a first-round exit) will prompt the front office to shake things up again. Will New York be willing to gut a roster currently No. 3 in the East for an aging Durant?

When healthy, KD is an elite talent, but the reality is that he'll be 37 by the time the 2025-26 season starts. Rolling the dice on a Durant trade could set the Knicks back from their aspiration of winning the organization's first title in over 50 years.

Durant's future will continue to dominate headlines as the regular season ends, and things will only ramp up when the NBA offseason officially begins. Where the Knicks stand in all of it will eventually be known.