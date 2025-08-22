Knicks rumored Beasley signing could spell disaster for a new addition

It is looking like Malik Beasley could be cleared to begin his free agency, and the Knicks are reportedly one of the teams lining up for the sharpshooter. While Beasley would greatly bolster the Knicks' 3-point shooting, it could be a disaster for their newest guard: Jordan Clarkson.

After ESPN's Shams Charania reported that Beasley is no longer a target of a federal gambling investigation, both Jake Fischer and SNY's Ian Begley reported that the Knicks were among the teams that were interested in signing the veteran sniper.

Landing Beasley, who is one of the best, if not the best, catch-and-shoot specialists in the league, would be a tremendous boost to the Knicks' bench. Beasley is not only incredibly accurate, having shot 43.1 percent off the catch from three last season, but also shoots at an absurd volume overall. Last year, Beasley averaged 9.3 3-point attempts per game, three more than any player on the Knicks.

That said, he would join a crowded guard rotation in New York, and somebody's playing time would take a hit, likely Clarkson.

Jordan Clarkson could see a diminished role

The Knicks already made a big splash in the free agent guard market by inking Clarkson to a deal after he was bought out by the Utah Jazz.

Clarkson brings plenty of scoring and self-creation off the bench, which was a glaring weak spot for the Knicks last season, where their bench ranked last in both minutes played and points scored in the league.

As of now, the Knicks' guard rotation consists of Jalen Brunson, Mikal Bridges, Deuce McBride, and Clarkson. Brunson and Bridges will both start, and McBride may be the Knicks' backup point guard by default. Because of that, if Beasley is brought into the fold, it is likely Clarkson's minutes that would take the biggest hit.

Beasley can also create his own shot, to a degree

Most of Beasley's value comes from his catch-and-shoot ability. That said, he also shot 37.2 percent on pull-up threes on just under four attempts per game last season, per league tracking data. It isn't the biggest part of his game, with about 33 percent of his shots being self-created, but he has the ability.

Regardless of the interest, the Knicks don't have much financial flexibility. They have a veteran minimum contract at their disposal, but there are plenty of other teams that could throw more money Beasley's way, making a signing feel unlikely.