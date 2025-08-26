Knicks rumored Beasley move could push a fan favorite out of rotation entirely

After ESPN's Shams Charania broke the news that Malik Beasley was nolonger a target of a federal gambling investigation, rumors have swirled that the Knicks could be a team to attempt to sign the flame-throwing wing. While a potential move to land Beasley could catapult the Knicks to championship favorites, it also could remove Josh Hart from the Knicks' starting lineup and greatly diminish his role.

SNY's Ian Begley reported that the Knicks had done background work on Beasley's situation, while Jake Fischer also reported on the Knicks' interest.

The Knicks' nine-man rotation currently seems to be Jalen Brunson, Mikal Bridges, OG Anunoby, Hart, Karl-Anthony Towns, Mitchell Robinson, Deuce McBride, Jordan Clarkson, and Guerschon Yabusele. Adding Beasley would make the rotation crowded, and Hart could be the one to take the biggest hit.

Hart may have already been headed to the bench

There has been a lot of speculation that Hart may be heading to a bench role this season anyway. Last year, the Knicks' starting lineup was underwhelming, leading to a change in the Eastern Conference Finals against the Indiana Pacers, with Robinson replacing Hart.

This season, there have been rumors that the Yabusele signing signaled the Knicks' plan to continue to start Robinson alongside Towns. Others, myself included, have advocated for the Knicks to insert McBride into the starting lineup, leaning on his floor spacing to optimize the offense while also allowing him to serve as the team's primary point of attack defender.

Beasley makes things more crowded

Considering the Knicks only have a veteran minimum deal to offer Beasley, it is fair to assume the deal would come with a guarantee of a starter's spot. That likely means someone would be bumped out of the rotation, or at least see a diminished role most nights.

McBride is the default backup point guard, so it is hard to see him losing time. Because of that, the leading candidates are Clarkson and Hart. Clarkson brings valuable on-ball shot creation in minutes where Brunson is on the bench, something the Knicks didn't have much of last season. This could put Hart in an uncomfortable situation.

Last season, Hart played the second-most minutes in the entire league. He has been the Knicks' iron man since they acquired him in a trade with Portland back in 2022-23. Hart is a team player and will likely take whatever role he is given gracefully. Still, if the Knicks do sign Beasley, he could be seeing a much smaller role.