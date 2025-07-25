Knicks roster questions could be solved with 2 key adds

The New York Knicks have a strong foundation and are poised to challenge the Eastern Conference's best, but their roster still has a noticeable gap. Right now, they have just 12 players signed, which is two short of the NBA’s minimum.

As Zach Lowe pointed out on The Zach Lowe Show: “They [Knicks] only have 12 players on the team right now… They literally, by law of the NBA, have to sign more players. I would keep my eye out on [Landry] Shamet. I would keep my eye out on [Malcolm] Brogdon, who both could be helpful.” I could not agree more with that statement, as those two names might hold the key to rounding out this Knicks squad.

Malcolm Brogdon brings steady playmaking and veteran smarts

Malcolm Brogdon is the kind of player who often gets overlooked but consistently delivers. At 32 years old, he is a veteran guard with solid credentials. He has won Rookie of the Year and Sixth Man of the Year and has been a member of the exclusive 50/40/90 shooting club. While his numbers dipped last season with the Washington Wizards, averaging just 12.7 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 4.1 assists, his overall skill set remains valuable.

Brogdon’s strength lies in his steady playmaking and efficient scoring, traits that would complement Jalen Brunson perfectly. With Brunson running the offense, Brogdon can slide into a supporting role, creating scoring opportunities both for himself and his teammates. Coming off the bench would be even better, as this helps solve the Knicks’ past problem of offensive inconsistency when the starters rest, especially considering the struggles Cam Payne and Delon Wright had last year.

Landry Shamet offers elite floor spacing and shooting precision

Landry Shamet’s case is a bit more complex. He briefly joined the Knicks last season but suffered a preseason injury, was waived, and then battled back through the G League before rejoining the roster. Despite limited minutes, Shamet showed impressive shooting, going just over 46 percent from the field and nearly 40 percent from three-point range during the regular season, and an even more impressive 46.7 percent from deep in the playoffs.

Shamet offers the Knicks much-needed floor spacing off the bench, something that fits well in a lineup built around movement and precision. Under former coach Tom Thibodeau, bench players rarely got consistent minutes, but with Mike Brown now leading the team, Shamet could finally carve out a stable role.

Together, Brogdon and Shamet would deepen the Knicks’ roster in the smartest way possible, and that is by adding reliable shooting and veteran experience. Plus, at the end of the day, the Knicks need to get to 14 players anyway, so they might as well try to add two guys who can make a positive difference.