Knicks rival is facing the consequences of their controversial offseason decisions

The New York Knicks and Philadelphia Sixers responded similarly to being eliminated from the 2024 playoffs, but the two teams are now on separate paths. New York cashed its assets for Mikal Bridges in June and Karl-Anthony Towns in October. Philadephia's big splash was signing Paul George to a max four-year contract in free agency.

Towns joined Jalen Brunson in New York, and three months later, both were named All-Star starters. George and Embiid didn't hear their names called when the starters and reserves were revealed. They weren't snubs, either. Everyone knew neither player would be in San Francisco.

Daryl Morey has learned that pairing an injury-prone star with another wasn't a good idea. The Sixers went from being a contender during the offseason to fighting to stay in Play-In range midseason. It has been an absolutely disastrous season for Philadelphia.

Embiid (knee) and George (hamstring) didn't play in the season opener, which was a sign of what would come. The latter has played 16 of 54 games. He recently returned from a month-long absence and led the Sixers to a win over the Mavericks. However, the center didn't play the following night in a loss to the Heat. Embiid played on Friday against Detroit and Sunday against Milwaukee (both losses).

George has played 33 games, and his numbers are down significantly. He's averaging 16.6 points per game, shooting 43% from the field and 37.2% from three. The 34-year-old's play has been so underwhelming that there was speculation about whether he'd be traded before the deadline.

Both are back in the starting lineup, but the question is, for how long? On Sunday, Embiid hinted that he could undergo knee surgery again during the offseason.

Joel Embiid believes he will need another knee surgery this offseason.



Joel Embiid's knee continues to be a nagging issue for him and Sixers

It wouldn't be surprising if Philadelphia decided to rule out Embiid for the rest of the season so he can get a head start on his rehab if he needs another surgery. The Sixers are a game and a half back from the No. 10 Bulls. The Play-In Tournament is still possible for Philly, but it'd be a long shot for the Sixers to secure a playoff berth and make it past the first round.

It'd be in their best interest to think about the future and get a higher 2025 draft pick, which isn't the position they thought they'd be in before the season started when they got George and signed Embiid to a three-year, $193 million extension.

Philadelphia might want to give it another go with Embiid and George next season, but there's no guarantee that will work out. Another surgery could be Embiid's best option, which could delay his start to 2025-26. There's a very real possibility that his best playing days are behind him. The same goes for George.

Hopefully, Philly fans enjoyed the Eagles beating the Chiefs in the Super Bowl because it's a feeling they won't experience with the Sixers (at least not anytime soon).