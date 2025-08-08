Knicks reporter says the quiet part out loud about Mike Brown's future in New York

The New York Knicks' coaching search went on for weeks before they settled on Mike Brown, who was fired by the Kings a couple of months into the 2024-25 season. He's tasked with maximizing the team's talent, one of the reasons cited as to why the organization fired Tom Thibodeau.

Brown inherits a roster that made it to Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals, one win away from its first NBA Finals appearance since 1999. Tyrese Haliburton and the Pacers ruined that dream.

New York is in full-on championship mode. The pressure is on Brown, but he knows what he signed up for. He said that he has higher expectations for himself and the team than fans do.

Given the timing of Thibodeau's firing, fans have wondered if Brown will be let go after the season if the Knicks fail to build on their success from last year. Is an NBA Finals appearance a requirement for Brown to keep his job? Does he have to win a title?

James L. Edwards III of The Athletic was asked the previous question in his latest mailbag, saying he doesn't believe Brown has to lead New York to the 2026 title, or else (subscription required). He pointed out that if the Knicks did fire Brown, they'd be paying him and Thibodeau not to coach. Um, not ideal!

Edwards said that he thinks that if New York is no longer in the title hunt in two years, then there could be conversations about Brown's future.

The expectation isn't for Brown to lead the Knicks to a title in year one

New York's goal is to win a championship. It was once nothing more than a dream, but it's now within reach. It's been within reach. The opportunity to end its 50+ year drought is closer than ever, especially with the East being wide open.

The Knicks didn't want to wait and see what Thibodeau could do next season. They wanted to bring in a new voice, and they believe that Brown is the man for the job. He'll bring a completely different offensive strategy, one that should see New York play at a faster pace, with fewer Jalen Brunson iso moments.

For the second offseason in a row, the Knicks made at least one major addition. Last year, it was Mikal Bridges and Karl-Anthony Towns. This year, it's Brown. The expectation remains the same, though.

If Brown and New York do what many fans have waited their entire lifetime to see, great. If not, it doesn't mean Leon Rose and James Dolan will be waiting to push him out the door.