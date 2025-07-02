Knicks replaced Tom Thibodeau with the same coach in strange signing

The New York Knicks decided it was time to move on from Tom Thibodeau. But based on their newest hire, they may not have actually moved on at all.

On the surface, the decision to bring in Mike Brown as the Knicks' next head coach makes sense. He is an experienced leader with a long resume, highlighted by his work with LeBron James in Cleveland, his time under Steve Kerr in Golden State, and his Coach of the Year award with the Sacramento Kings.

Brown is respected around the league and brings a wealth of knowledge to a team ready to contend. But the deeper you look, the more this feels like a strange kind of deja vu for New York.

The defining trait of a Thibodeau-coached team is well known. He emphasizes defensive intensity, thrives on structure, and leans heavily on a small group of trusted players. His practices are strenuous, his expectations are high, and his rotations rarely change. He demands effort and accountability. Now, enter Mike Brown.

Mike Brown feels like a similar coach to Thibodeau

Brown is not only similar in coaching style, but he may actually be more rigid in certain areas. Like Thibs, Brown has built his identity around discipline and hard-nosed defense. He is known to work his players hard during practice and to place a premium on execution over flair. This is not a bad thing. But it is certainly not a departure from the type of leadership the Knicks just chose to move on from.

It is one thing to double down on a particular coaching philosophy because it fits your personnel. But it is another thing entirely to change your head coach while keeping most of the same habits and tendencies. The Knicks could have used this moment to bring in a younger voice, a more modern offensive mind, or a coach better equipped to adapt to the evolving nature of the NBA game. Instead, they may have effectively hired Thibodeau 2.0.

Of course, Mike Brown still brings value. His success in Sacramento, particularly in breaking the Kings’ playoff drought, is no small accomplishment. He helped build a culture of accountability and pushed De’Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis to new heights. The Knicks are hoping he can do the same with Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns.

But New York fans who were expecting a shift in coaching approach may end up disappointed. This is not the coaching revolution some were hoping for. It is more of a reshuffling, or a rebranding of the same style under a new name. And whether that is a good or bad thing ultimately remains to be seen.