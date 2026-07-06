Knicks quietly snatch second-year wing that Grizzlies quickly gave up on

The New York Knicks have a championship roster right now, but that doesn't mean they can ignore the future. Snatching up Toby Okani is a smart move to see if the second-year wing can turn into an NBA player.

As the Knicks were preparing for a run through the NBA Playoffs last season, other teams were in all-out tank mode, hoping to take advantage of a historically strong draft before the NBA's lottery reform took effect.

The Grizzlies signed Toby Okani

The Memphis Grizzlies were one of those teams, and between legitimate injuries and "injury maintenance" most of their regular rotation sat out the final weeks of the season. Needing players to suit up, they turned to the G League and began funneling players up for their NBA debuts.

That included Tochukwu "Toby" Okani, a 6'8" wing who played for the West Virginia Mountaineers before going undrafted in the 2025 NBA Draft. He then caught on with the Westchester Knicks in the G League last year, playing in 34 games.

The Grizzlies promoted Okani and signed him to a 10-day contract to cover most of the final two weeks of the season. He played in six games, playing a whopping 36.2 minutes per game. Only three players averaged more minutes per game last season than Okani, although all three (Tyrese Maxey, Amen Thompson and Kevin Durant) played full seasons.

Playing on a tanking team surrounded by mostly non-NBA players, Okani was bad. He shot just 35.7 percent from the field and 29 percent from deep, failing to register much of anything in the box score. His calling card is his defense, and no one was able to play competent NBA defense in that setting for a team trying to lose.

The Knicks are giving Okani another chance

The Knicks bring him back to their organization this summer to play in Las Vegas for their Summer League squad. The goal is to see if his defensive ability is undeniable enough to keep him around, and if his offensive game shows any hope of improvement.

Presumably, Okani has been in the gym since the season ended, working on his broken jumper and his passing ability. That will be revealed in the (almost literal) fire of Las Vegas, playing in the Knicks' system and alongside other players the Knicks are evaluating.

There is not a future starter hiding inside of Okani's 12.5 percent free-throw shooting. He played 36 minutes per game and couldn't even average a full steal per game. It's a small sample, but it was a bad sample.

The Knicks are hoping that his time in Memphis taught him some lessons without revealing his future. They are giving Okani at least one more chance to prove something. If he can give the front office even a glimmer, perhaps he gets an Exhibit 10 and joins them for Training Camp.

Or perhaps he shows nothing, and they let him continue his professional career overseas. For some players, Summer League is a chance to cut their NBA teeth. For others, like Okani, it's the difference between an NBA career and washing out entirely.

The Knicks snatched Okani back up after the Grizzlies gave up on him. Was that the right move? The answer should come soon.