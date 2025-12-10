Knicks podcast reveals the real problem with Jordan Clarkson

On a recent episode of the Locked On Knicks podcast, Daily Knicks' very own Kris Pursiainen and Gavin Schall chatted about one under-discussed issue plaguing the New York Knicks. Jordan Clarkson has not been getting enough plays run for him, and that's a big reason why his numbers have been down so far this season.

Clarkson was of course brought in during the offseason to be an offensive spark plug and help shore up New York's bench scoring. But as Schall mentions on the show, he hasn't been putting up shots within an attacking mindset, and Pursiainen agrees, saying that the Knicks need to get him involved in a more intentional way. Doing so will accentuate his strengths and maximize his overall output.

That sentiment resonates when you look at how the Knicks have been functioning so far this season. Their offense has become more structured and more reliant on drives, kickouts, and patient half-court creation from Jalen Brunson and their starting wings.

While that has kept the team efficient, it has also left bench scorers like Clarkson floating on the perimeter rather than operating with the rhythm and freedom he’s been accustomed to throughout his career. He’s at his best when he’s getting the ball early in the clock, attacking mismatches, and creating advantages off the dribble. New York simply hasn’t put him in those situations consistently.

Getting Jordan Clarkson more involved will elevate Knicks even further

The Knicks’ emphasis on ball control and low-turnover offense has also limited Clarkson’s improvisational strengths. He’s a high-variance player by nature, someone who can swing quarters when he’s given room to operate.

With the Knicks sitting near the top of the Eastern Conference and winning largely because of their defense, the coaching staff has been more conservative with second-unit possessions. But that approach might be costing them an important offensive release valve, especially on nights when the starters’ shot-making stalls.

New York’s bench, while solid defensively, lacks a true microwave scorer aside from Clarkson. Asking him to stand in the corner or blend into passive secondary actions defeats the purpose of why he was acquired. The Knicks need his unpredictability and his ability to generate offense when plays break down.

If New York wants to maintain its place as a top-tier threat in the East, unlocking Clarkson is a necessary adjustment. Running more sets for him, staggering him alongside Brunson to reduce defensive pressure, and encouraging an aggressive mindset could easily turn him back into one of the league’s best bench weapons. Fully unleashing Clarkson will lift this team to even greater heights.