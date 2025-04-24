Knicks playoff games will never sound the same after this year

New York Knicks fans are lucky to have the best broadcast duo on MSG Networks in Mike Breen and Clyde Frazier. It is far more entertaining to listen to them (as well as the others that fill in) than to listen to the national broadcast. It's a bonus that local networks also broadcast playoff games, but that won't be the case, at least not for much longer.

The NBA agreed to new media deals with ESPN, NBC, and Amazon that will begin in 2025-26. As part of the deal, playoff games will be exclusive to ESPN, NBC, and Amazon, meaning local networks will no longer broadcast postseason matchups.

Breen, who is also the lead announcer for ESPN, isn't a fan of the change. He told Newsday that the change to only national broadcasts during the playoffs was "a bad decision" by the league (subscription required):

“I think it’s so unfortunate, because for the fans, they want to hear their local broadcasters, at least for some part of the postseason, because broadcasters often are part of the fans’ family."

NBA's new media deals means no more MSG Networks during playoffs

Breen is great, but Frazier is a national treasure, and it's an absolute treat to listen to him on MSG Networks. He cut back on the amount of travel that he does, which is completely understandable given that he turned 80 in March. It's given fans another reason to be thankful for each broadcast they get to hear him on.

Frazier said he doesn't see retirement in his near future, but when he does step away, he still wants to serve as "sort of an ambassador" to the Knicks by being a frequent face at MSG. He loves New York as much as New York loves him.

It will be a shame to no longer hear Walt call playoff games beginning next season, because, like Breen said, most Knicks fans prefer listening to MSG over the national broadcast. Money rules everything, but taking that local connection away is a shame.

MSG Networks broadcast Games 1 and 2 of New York's first-round playoff series against Detroit, and will also broadcast Games 3, 5, and 6 (if necessary). Fans who are able to access MSG need to make the most of what will be the final season of watching their local broadcast in the postseason.