Knicks have obvious Guershon Yabusele trade to make to solve major issue

As the New York Knicks look to improve their roster at the deadline this season, adding Kris Dunn could give them a perfect new look at the guard position—something they’ve been missing at times this season. Flipping Guerschon Yabusele and draft capital for Dunn would be ideal, especially if the LA Clippers decide to sell at the deadline.

The Clippers have been one of the most disappointing teams in the NBA all year, and if that continues, selling assets at the deadline could be smart. New York could capitalize on it by snagging Dunn, who is one of the most impressive 3-and-D guards in the NBA.

He would fit in beautifully with the rest of the Knicks’ lineup.

Knicks should trade for Kris Dunn

After flaming out just four years into his NBA career, Dunn has reemerged as an elite 3-and-D role player. He’s never going to be a top-scoring option, but his defensive intensity and three-point shot are both very impressive.

His most recent stint with the Clippers has been the most solid of his entire career, as he’s been an integral part of some very talented LA squads that ultimately fell short.

So far this season, though the Clippers have been toward the bottom of the West all year, Dunn’s play has remained solid. He’s still playing big minutes for LA with nice stats to go along with it.

Dunn has appeared in 28 games for the Clippers, starting 22 of them and playing 26.7 minutes per contest. He is averaging 8.3 points, 2.9 rebounds, 3.0 assists, and 1.5 steals while shooting 50.0% from the floor and 38.8% from deep on 2.9 three-point attempts per contest.

The Knicks’ guard depth has been relatively shaky at times this season. Obviously, Jalen Brunson has been playing like an MVP candidate, but behind him, there have been question marks.

Miles McBride is solid, though he’s dealt with some injuries as of late. Tyler Kolek came up big in the NBA Cup, and Jordan Clarkson has shown flashes, but nobody’s been super consistent.

Dunn isn’t the type of guy who will provide the Knicks with a scoring punch off the pine. If they need that, they would still be smart to roll the dice with Kolek or Clarkson.

However, Dunn’s defensive abilities would give Mike Brown some nice flexibility. He could roll Dunn out alongside Brunson or even as the lone point guard in lineups with other wings and guards.

He’s more than capable of taking on some of the league’s top defensive matchups, which would be essential for the Knicks in the postseason.

And considering Yabusele hasn’t been a regular part of the rotation this year, and the Knicks are very limited financially, adding Dunn could be a huge win.