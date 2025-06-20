Knicks’ Obi Toppin mistake just became even harder to ignore

Obi Toppin just led his team in scoring in Game 6 of the NBA Finals. That was a sentence many Knicks fans dreamed of one day reading after New York selected Toppin with the eighth overall pick in the 2020 NBA draft. It is now a dream Pacers fans get to live out, as Toppin dropped 20 points in Game 6 to help Indiana force a Game 7. It was the latest reminder for the Knicks of the mistake they made in giving up on Toppin too soon.

Toppin's time in New York will be remembered as frustrating. He struggled to ever earn much playing time, stuck behind Julius Randle in the rotation. When he did play, he was usually banished to stand in the corner, where he was unable to put his freakish athleticism on display.

Tom Thibodeau and Toppin rarely saw eye to eye, and it seemed like Thibodeau was never able to figure out how to utilize him in a way that worked. Ultimately, the Knicks opted to flip Toppin to the Pacers for two second-round picks. Now, Toppin is thriving on the game's biggest stage.

Toppin is having himself a series

In game 6, Toppin led all Pacers' players with 20 points, which he scored in only 23 minutes of game time. He added six rebounds and two steals, while drilling four of his seven 3-point attempts. For the series, Toppin is averaging 12.8 points, 1.2 assists, and 5.5 rebounds. He has also knocked in 39.4 percent of his 3-pointers while attempting 5.5 per game.

Beyond just the box score numbers, Toppin's contagious energy has shown through the screen. Every time he enters the game, he is running full speed and jumping out of the gym. He provides a change of pace that few players in the league can emulate. He has the 3-point shooting to stretch and a defense, and the amount of athleticism that can stretch the floor vertically, too.

Knicks gave up too soon

If the Pacers are able to pull another rabbit out of the hat, winning a Game 7 on the Thunder's home floor, Toppin will undoubtedly be a huge reason why. He has found a home where he is valued and is proving over and over again that the Knicks made a mistake by moving off of him too quickly.

His game has evolved since his time in New York; his decisions are quick and crisp, and his outside shooting has become lights out. He is no longer just a great athlete; he is a great player.