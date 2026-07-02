Knicks now in Tyrese Maxey's danger zone after Celtics' Jaylen Brown trade

This past year, en route to their first NBA Championship in 53 years, the New York Knicks swept Tyrese Maxey and the Philadelphia 76ers in the second round. Heading into next year, the Knicks are favored over the Sixers. However, Maxey now has an even better chance at revenge because of the Jaylen Brown trade.

Philadelphia just landed Brown in a blockbuster trade with the Boston Celtics, shipping out Paul George, two first-round picks, and two second-round picks in return. With Brown (and Joel Embiid and VJ Edgecombe) alongside him, Maxey has a very good shot at revenge against the Knicks next season.

New York needs to watch out.

Jaylen Brown gives Tyrese Maxey better chance at revenge vs. Knicks

The Knicks should be viewed as the favorites in the Eastern Conference heading into next season. They just won an NBA Championship, and they are running it back with almost the same exact team.

Jalen Brunson is one of the best players in the world, Karl-Anthony Towns is one of the best bigs in the world, and the rest of the team is made up of perfectly suited role players.

But the rest of the East is ready to compete with them. There are plenty of teams in the conference who could pose a serious threat to the Knicks heading into next year.

But now, Maxey might have an even more legitimate chance at revenge. The addition of Brown to the Sixers’ lineup puts Maxey in prime position to get his revenge against New York next year.

Obviously, a lot would have to go right for the 76ers for them to go deep into the playoffs, especially if they eventually want to take down the Knicks when that time comes around.

Maxey will have as good a supporting cast as ever in Philly next year. Brown is one of the best scorers in the business. When healthy, Embiid is an MVP-caliber big man. Edgecombe is a blossoming young star.

There’s a real argument to be made that the 76ers are now the second-best team in the East, right behind the Knicks, and that makes the chance of Maxey’s revenge all the more likely.

New York will have to watch out for the Celtics still. The Toronto Raptors are going to be dangerous with Kawhi Leonard. The Indiana Pacers should be back in full force.

But the Maxey, Brown, and Embiid-led Sixers could be a force to be reckoned with next season.