Knicks’ next sharpshooter target isn’t the obvious name everyone is predicting

The collective NBA world has its eyes focused on who can acquire the talents of Malik Beasley, after ESPN's Shams Charania reported that Malik Beasley is no longer atarget of a federal gambling investigation. However, the Knicks may also be looking into a different veteran 3-point specialist, Seth Curry, according to James Edwards III of The Athletic.

The Knicks currently have the space to add one more veteran to their roster, but can use no more than the league minimum to sign them, after adding Jordan Clarkson and Guerschon Yabusele earlier this offseason.

While numerous sources have indicated the Knicks have done due diligence on Beasley, there are several other teams that can offer him more, which makes a potential deal more challenging. Edwards III looked into some potential options that the Knicks could target for that roster spot, with Curry being one of the names he discussed.

Curry is a proven shooter

Curry has been one of the game's best and most consistent shooters during his 11-year career. As Edwards III noted in his piece, Curry actually led the league in 3-point shooting last season, where he shot a blistering 45.6 percent from deep, albeit on less than three attempts per game.

This is nothing new for Curry, who shot over 40 percent every season from 2015-16 through 2022-23. While his volume is lower than it was in the prime of his career, he is still one of the game's most accurate marksmen.

Over the previous 10 seasons, there have been 199 players who have taken at least 1,000 catch-and-shoot threes. Of that pool of players, only Luke Kennard has been more accurate than Seth Curry over that span. Curry, who has taken 1,477 catch-and-shoot threes over the last 10 years, has knocked them down at a staggering 45.4 percent, good for 1.37 points per shot.

Perfect veteran presence

Curry has spent 11 years in this league and is one of the game's ultimate pros. He would be an ideal veteran presence to slide into the Knicks' locker room. On top of that, he likely would not interrupt the expected rotation very much.

If the Knicks were to add Curry, he would be on the outside of the rotation looking in. Still, his shooting would make him a valuable addition. Not only could Curry slide into a bigger role in the event of an injury, but he could also be used in specific end-of-game situations where the Knicks need to hit a big shot.