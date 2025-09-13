Knicks next move is painfully obvious after Malcolm Brogdon signing

With the New York Knicks bolstering their backcourt by signing Malcolm Brogdon and Landry Shamet, it appears as though Pacôme Dadiet could soon be on the move. New York will need to make roster alterations if it hopes to keep both veterans after training camp, and the paths to doing so are limited.

New York will exhaust its resources to explore alternate paths forward, but all signs point toward its 2024 first-round draft pick being traded just one year after joining the team.

Brogdon joins the Knicks after two injury-plagued years that the orange and blue are hoping can be put behind him. Shamet, meanwhile, stepped up in key spots for New York in 2024-25 and will now return with the hope of helping the team build upon its success.

According to Jake Fischer of The Stein Line, the Knicks are weighing their options to avoid the second apron in the event that they choose to keep both Brogdon and Shamet—and Dadiet is a likely focus of that discussion.

"League sources say that the Knicks, though, have begun to weigh various trade scenarios to provide that needed distance from the second tax apron in the event they wish to keep both Shamet and Brogdon; one of the few possibilities that could be easily executed is parting with 2024 first-round pick Pacome Dadiet."

It's entirely possible that one of Brogdon or Shamet will be cut ahead of the 2025-26 season, but if they aren't, Dadiet's Knicks tenure will be surprisingly brief.

Pacôme Dadiet may be traded if Knicks keep Brogdon, Shamet

New York selected Dadiet at No. 25 overall in the 2024 NBA Draft. The appeal was clear, as he stands at 6'8" and 210 pounds with the versatility to defend multiple positions and potentially function as a floor-spacing wing or hybrid 4.

Unfortunately, the potential exists for Dadiet to be tasked with realizing his potential with a different franchise after the Knicks' signings of Brogdon and Shamet.

Shamet, 28, shot 39.7 percent from beyond the arc during his first season with the Knicks and is a career 38.5 percent shooter from three-point range. His playing time fluctuated, but he stepped up when Jalen Brunson suffered a Mar. 6 ankle injury and even posted two 20-point games in April.

Shamet can thus be trusted to provide a valuable measure of depth in the backcourt for a Knicks team that's clearly prioritizing that new strength.

Brogdon, 32, has appeared in just 63 games over the past two seasons. He won Sixth Man of the Year as recently as 2022-23, however, and offers an intriguing balance of elite catch-and-shoot efficiency and impressive volume and reliability on the drive.

Brogdon has shot 44.2 percent or better on catch-and-shoot threes over two of the past three seasons while averaging at least 11.4 drives per game on a minimum of 48.8 percent shooting.

With two catch-and-shoot specialists, including a high-level dribble penetrator in Brogdon, the Knicks' depth in the backcourt is an undeniable strength. Compounded by fellow reserves Jordan Clarkson, an aggressive volume scorer, and Miles McBride, who's a perfect fit for Mike Brown's system, New York has the tools for success.

Unfortunately, the Knicks will have to make a roster change if they intend to keep both Brogdon and Shamet on the roster together.