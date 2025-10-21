Knicks' next move after finalizing regular season roster is painfully obvious

After Malcolm Brogdon's surprise retirement, the New York Knicks didn't trade Pacôme Dadiet after all before setting their final roster, at least not yet. To keep Brogdon and Landry Shamet, the Knicks would've had to create an open roster spot, hence the Dadiet rumors. Instead, New York kept Shamet and signed rookie Mohamed Diawara to a one-year deal.

Does that mean Dadiet is safe in New York. Not exactly. He started in the Knicks' preseason-opener against the Sixers in Abu Dhabi, which was interpreted as New York showcasing him for a potential trade, but also, OG Anunoby was out. He finished with four points (0-of-5 from three), two rebounds, and three turnovers in 15 minutes.

Dadiet started again against the Wizards on Oct. 13. He had eight points (2-of-6 from three), six assists, and one turnover in 25 minutes.

Brown said during the preseason that the Knicks were "trying to throw him in the fire as much as possible," calling Dadiet a "big wing" who "doesn't utilize it." Well, Brown didn't throw Dadiet into the fire at all in the team's final preseason game against the Hornets on Oct. 17, even though New York was down several players, including OG Anunoby and Josh Hart.

So, Dadiet is still with the Knicks, but for how much longer?

Does Pacôme Dadiet have a future with the Knicks?

No.

That might sound harsh, but that's not the intention. It's the truth. New York is trying to win a championship now (the sooner the better), so that leaves young projects like Dadiet out of the rotation. His time to shine will come in the G League, not at MSG, unless it's during garbage time. Perhaps he'll do enough in Westchester to pique trade interest from another team.

At the beginning of October, NBA insider Jake Fischer reported that the Knicks were calling teams to gauge interest on Dadiet, but that's when they had Brogdon and Shamet on non-guaranteed deals. Did New York try to trade him, even after Brogdon retired? Who knows.

Dadiet still has a ways to go before he could manage to weasle his way into the Knicks' rotation. He needs to knock down threes at a respectable rate, for starters. That outcome isn't one that New York will wait around for. A trade, however (or whenever) it may be, could be on the horizon.