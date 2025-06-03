Knicks' next head coach needs clear vision for their roster

The Knicks made one thing very clear when they parted ways with Tom Thibodeau, the coach who helped return the Knicks to relevancy over the last five years: they are in win-now mode. That makes it all the more important that whoever they land on to be the next coach has a crystal clear vision for what this Knicks roster will be and how it will operate.

I find it hard to believe the Knicks would release Thibodeau of his duties unless they had a relatively good idea of who would be replacing him. That said, if they are just beginning their search now, the front office needs to prioritize hiring a coach who makes a commitment to the players who are on this team.

Before continuing, I want to make it clear that I think Thibodeau was a great coach, just not the right coach. He was the right coach for the last four years. A grinder. A culture setter. Someone you want to go to war for and are willing to play 40 minutes a game for. I don't think Thibodeau was the right coach for this next chapter of Knicks basketball: competing for a title.

Next coach needs to buy into spacing

Whoever becomes the next head coach needs to recognize that the best way to maximize a team whose best players are Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns is through spacing. There will need to be tough conversations with Josh Hart and any other non-shooters on the Knicks roster.

That is not to say that Hart can no longer have a role on this team. He can still provide valuable minutes for New York, just not 40 minutes a night, not if they truly want to compete for a championship. Instead, it will mean more minutes for Deuce McBride or acquiring a different guard who can space the floor for the starting unit.

Championship windows close quick

In today's NBA, championship windows open and close quickly. The idea of keeping a championship roster together long enough to have a dynasty seems like a thing of the past. The Knicks are expensive, and going to get even more expensive if and when they sign Towns and Mikal Bridges to extensions.

They won't be able to keep this roster together forever, so it is crucial that they act now to optimize the situation they are in. On paper, the Knicks are among the most talented teams in the league. Now they just need someone to push the right buttons to activate that talent.