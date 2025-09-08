Knicks new system may set Brunson up for career best postseason

Jalen Brunson has had some historically great playoff runs during his short Knicks' tenure, and this year might get even better if Mike Browns' plan to keep him fresh pans out.

Speaking on Knicks Fan TV, Howard Beck of The Ringer explained how Brown will use Brunson off of the ball more, saying, "I think there is definitely a case to be made that they need to be a little bit less Brunson-reliant...and preserve Jalen Brunson, because it's a long season and that dude takes a pounding."

Beck is absolutely right in regards to Brunson's usage. Last season, Brunson had a usage percentage of 28.9 percent, which ranked 16th among players who played at least 40 games. However, that only tells part of the equation. Usage percentage is really just a fancy way to tell how many of the Knicks' possessions end with Brunson, either through a shot, turnover, or getting to the line.

If you look at the tracking data, it quickly becomes clear how much the Knicks rely on Brunson. Last year, he led the league in time of possession per game at 8.6 minutes on average. He also led the league in average seconds per touch at 6.1 seconds. Those things add up over the course of the season.

Less Brunson on the ball is a good thing

Mike Brown wants to speed things up, that much we know to be true. He wants players moving without the ball more and making quicker decisions. For Brunson, that should mean fewer on-ball minutes.

Brunson is arguably the best closer in the game. He won the Clutch Player of the Year award for a reason, and at the end of close games, the Knicks are absolutely going to continue to rely on Brunson to carry them. Still, there are plenty of other minutes in a game, and the Knicks need to do a better job of preserving him where they can.

It's hard to imagine Brunson could perform much better than he already has in the playoffs. Last season, he averaged 29.4 points, 7 assists, and 3.4 rebounds per game. The playoffs can be grueling, especially when you're facing the relentless type of pressure that the Pacers applied in the Eastern Conference Finals. Allowing Brunson's legs to be as fresh as possible could be the key to getting the Knicks back to the NBA finals for the first time this century.