The Knicks needed a hero and their star showed up when it mattered most

As the great Tommy Lasorda once said, "The difference between the impossible and the possible lies in a man's determination." For the Knicks, things seemed impossible heading into Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals, down 3-1 to the Indiana Pacers. Now, after a 111-94 victory in Game 5, things feel possible again, and that is due to the determination of Jalen Brunson.

Brunson was spectacular when the Knicks needed him more than ever. He dominated the Pacers to the tune of 32 points, five rebounds, and five assists. He was immensely efficient from the field, shooting 72.7 percent from two and 57.1 percent from three.

While Brunson shouldered the majority of the weight, it was an entire team effort in terms of collective contributions. The Knicks, who have had no depth, had a rotation of 10 players in Game 5, 11 if you include the 40 seconds that Ariel Hukporti played. More importantly, though, every single one of those players contributed positively.

The Knicks now will head back to Indiana for Game 6, one win away from forcing a Game 7 on their own floor, and suddenly things seem less daunting.

Brunson masterclass

Within the first few minutes of the first quarter, Brunson's determination was on full display. Every shot, every touch was intentional for the Knicks' captain. He scored 14 points while shooting 66.7 percent from two and 66.7 percent from three in the period. His play immediately had a contagious impact on the rest of the roster, as everyone seemed to take a collective exhale.

Brunson picked, no pun intended, apart the Pacers in the pick and roll, masterfully running the offense regardless of who his screener was. With Mitchell Robinson as the screener, the Knicks generated 1.4 points per direct, with Mikal Bridges as a screener, the Knicks generated 1.43 points per direct, and with Karl-Anthony Towns as the screener, the Knicks generated 1.33 points per direct, according to league tracking data.

On top of that, Brunson was a magician in isolation. In eight isolation possessions, Brunson generated 1.57 points per chance. For context, there have been 147 players with at least eight isolations in a playoff game this playoffs. Brunson's 1.5 points per chance ranks as the ninth most efficient mark.

It has been a difficult series for Brunson, not that his stats would show it. Brunson has been pressured relentlessly when the ball is in his hands, he has had to work for everything. Yet, when the lights got brightest he delivered, that is what superstars do, that is why the Knicks will always have a chance.