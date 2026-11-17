NBA flops have been going on for a while. Just go to YouTube, type in NBA flops, and you’ll see videos with tons of views titled “Stupidest NBA Flops Of All Time,” “flops but they get increasingly more dramatic,” and “NBA ‘Oscar Worthy Flop’ MOMENTS.” A certain NBA career points leader has entire videos dedicated to his most blatant flops.

Jalen Brunson of the New York Knicks was called for a non-unsportsmanlike technical foul with 3:49 left in the second quarter during Sunday night’s meeting with the Toronto Raptors. It’s safe to say that play won’t be included in any future YouTube videos on flopping.

The fact that a technical was called on a play where Brunson got run into fairly hard shows just how ridiculous the rule is.

The ball certainly didn’t lie in this instance with Brunson

“BALL DON’T LIE!”

Brunson shouted the line Rasheed Wallace made famous after Scottie Barnes missed the technical free throw after the flopping call. It was certainly an apt time to shout that because the call wasn’t warranted.

RJ Barrett, Brunson’s former Knicks teammate, ran through Brunson and even semi-extended both of his arms. Brunson fell to the ground, and after Barnes laid the ball in, referee Tony Brothers assessed the technical.

What I'd ask Brothers is: out of all the plays, what made you choose that one as a flop? Who knows if Brunson sold the hit a little, but he did get hit, and Barrett outweighs Brunson by 20-30 lbs. Given that Barrett’s arms came up, it should have been a no-brainer not to judge this particular instance as a flop.

Flopping is hard to officiate at live speed

At full speed, it’s hard to tell whether a flop occurred. I understand wanting it out of the game, but it’s hard to officiate without a review. In today’s era of sports looking to shorten games rather than extend them—particularly MLB—I’m not sure the NBA would want to stop play to check whether a flop happened.

Brunson has a history of offensive players barreling over him and getting called for a charge. Earlier in the game, he drew one when Collin Murray-Boyles (accidentally) elbowed him in the face.

New York eventually won in overtime, but a similar play happened with a little more than a minute to go in the extra frame. Landry Shamet went through a defender and made a layup after receiving a pass. The play looked eerily similar to Barrett and Brunson’s, but no flop was called.

I saw a play earlier this year where Joel Embiid fell to the ground as if Myles Garrett of the Los Angeles Rams hit him unblocked. Instead, it was Miles McBride who ran into him, a human much smaller than Garrett, and it wasn’t even McBride running at his fastest.

That's just one instance, of many, that deserve a flopping technical more than the one Brunson received.

Imagine if the Knicks had lost by a point if Barnes had made that technical free throw. I've watched The Butterfly Effect enough to know that the game may not have gone exactly the same had it gone in, but it would be a major talking point.

Flopping certainly happens daily in the NBA. Calling a technical on Brunson for that shows that flop-calling isn’t working as intended.