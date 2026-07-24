Knicks need KAT to follow Wembanyama's footsteps instead of Donovan Mitchell's

The New York Knicks are lined up to have to make some tough decisions in the next few years, as a bunch of players are going to need new extensions. One of those guys is Karl-Anthony Towns. New York needs him to follow in Victor Wembanyama’s footsteps instead of Donovan Mitchell’s if it wants to keep most of its roster intact.

If the Knicks want to keep their core, they need KAT to take a pay cut. Maybe not to the degree that Brunson did a few years back, but him taking a deal similar to the one that Wembanyama did with the San Antoninio Spurs could seriously help the Knicks. Because in today’s NBA, dodging the second apron is key.

KAT has a team option for the 2027-28 season, which he will probably decline, meaning he needs a new contract. And if the Knicks want his help, he would copy Wemby.

Karl-Anthony Towns should take a pay cut like Victor Wembanyama for Knicks' sake

When it came time for Wembanyama to ink his rookie-scale contract extension with the Spurs, he took a little pay cut. Instead of taking up 30% of the cap – a rookie supermax – he took a normal max, which is worth 25% of the cap.

Just looking at the percentages, that may not seem like much, but it comes down to around $10 million less per season. That could be the difference between keeping a role player and having to trade them.

Meanwhile, look at what is happening with the Cleveland Cavaliers. Donovan Mitchell just signed a massive extension with the Cavs that will almost certainly end with them trading away some crucial depth pieces.

By the end of the contract, he’ll be making over $75 million. Add in the fact that Evan Mobley is also going to need an extension relatively soon, and Cleveland is in a rough spot.

The Knicks have a lot of mouths to feed from a financial perspective. Brunson will need a new deal soon, as will OG Anunoby and Josh Hart. Those guys will want to get paid.

But before any of those guys re-sign, it will be KAT’s turn to negotiate a new extension with the Knicks. Fresh off a title, he’s going to want a nice payday, but that could put the future of the Knicks in danger.

So, if KAT really wants to help the Knicks, even just a little bit, taking a deal similar to the one Wemby did (in terms of percentages) would be a huge, huge help.