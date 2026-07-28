Knicks need a Mike Brown shift in order to help inevitable disaster situation

Karl-Anthony Towns is going to need a new contract extension soon. After him, so will Jalen Brunson and OG Anunoby. Josh Hart, too. With the second apron bearing down on the New York Knicks, some tough decisions will have to be made. That’s why it’s important to start developing younger players now. Having quality contributors on cheap contracts is essential.

Guys like Mohamed Diawara, Tyler Kolek, and Tyler Nickel could be on cheap contracts for years to come if New York plays its cards right. With how expensive the rest of the roster is going to get, the Knicks will inevitably have to make some cuts. At that point, the young guys will have to earn minutes, and they need to be ready.

Mike Brown should seriously consider doling out a ton of developmental minutes over the next few years to ensure that those players are ready when their time comes.

Knicks need to develop their young players on cheap contracts

Having good players on small contracts is one of the best things to have in today’s NBA. Just look at the San Antonio Spurs and Oklahoma City Thunder. That’s been key for them.

Up to this point, Victor Wembanyama, Dylan Harper, and Stephon Castle have all been on rookie contracts. On a smaller scale, the Thunder still have Cason Wallace, Ajay Mitchell, and Jared McCain on tiny deals.

Even if it’s role players, having cheap players who can soak up minutes and play impactful basketball is crucial to avoiding the second-apron penalties every team is looking to dodge.

Diawara is under contract for four seasons. If the Knicks can develop him into the versatile defender that he showed the potential to be last year, he’d be a great, cheap contributor.

Kolek could use some more minutes, too. He has two years left on his rookie deal, but New York should be able to extend him for relatively cheap. Having a guard on a small contract would be great behind Brunson.

Then, there’s Nickel, who showed out at Summer League but has yet to sign a deal. He has all the makings of an elite three-point shooter. That type of production on a four-year rookie deal would be elite.

If the Knicks want to keep their core intact, or even just most of it, they need to hit on some young players. In order to do that, they have to play those young players enough minutes to get the most out of them.