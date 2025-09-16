Knicks must avoid grave roster mistake at all costs

The Knicks signed Malcolm Brogdon and Landry Shamet to non-guaranteed deals ahead of training camp. Because of their cap limitations, they can also sign one of them to the final roster, unless a trade is made to open up more space. Many have speculated that second-year guard Tyler Kolek could be the one to be moved, if a trade is made, something that Zach Lowe said he would be "very hesitant" to do.

Speaking on The Zach Lowe Show, Lowe explained that Kolek has already proven that he has potential, while adding that his potential outweighs what Shamet and Brogdon have to offer. His reasoning stemmed from the fact that Shamet hasn't been able to stick with a team for an extended period, while Brogdon has been hampered by injuries in recent years.

Is Zach Lowe right?

Lowe certainly has a point about both Shamet and Brogdon. Shamet has played for six different teams over his seven-year career, while Brogdon appeared in only 24 games last season and only 39 the year before.

Those are facts. The Knicks have also been tiptoeing around the second apron for a couple of years now, and their roster is only going to get more expensive, as they have several players who will be eligible for bigger paydays soon. Having young players on rookie deals who can be cheap replacements if needed is crucial for extending a championship window.

The argument for moving Kolek

At the same time, this is the best roster the Knicks have had in several decades. It is also the weakest the Eastern Conference has been in years. The Knicks have every incentive in the world to think about maximizing their chances this year and then crossing any financial bridges they need to later on.

Kolek didn't look like someone who was ready to contribute to winning basketball as he struggled in Summer League with poor shot-making and sloppy turnovers. Mike Brown has a tremendous amount of pressure to reach the Finals; anything else will be viewed as a failure. For him, the most important thing is having the best players he can at his disposal now.

Sure, Shamet hasn't stuck with any team. He still has intriguing skills for an end-of-the-bench player. He is a great movement shooter who shot his way into the rotation in the Conference Finals last year. Yes, Brogdon has barely played in recent seasons. But is his voice in the locker room and ability to handle the ball important enough to justify trading someone like Kolek?

Ultimately, those are the questions that Leon Rose and the front office will have to answer in what is one of the most important offseasons in the organization's history.