Knicks must avoid disastrous Kevin Durant trade at all costs

Why are you hearing about Kevin Durant before the New York Knicks have played their first playoff game? Well, because the Suns' season ended officially on Sunday. Phoenix's second-highest payroll in league history resulted in... nothing.

On Monday, ESPN's Shams Charania reported that the Suns fired head coach Mike Budenholzer, adding that Phoenix is expected to engage in trade discussions about Durant this summer. Everyone knew that was coming. The Suns had trade talks about KD before the deadline, but decided not to trade him after he said he wanted to finish the season in Phoenix.

Durant spraining his ankle at the end of March was the nail in the coffin for the Suns. It's almost certain that March 30 was KD's final game in a Phoenix jersey, even though the assumption was that he'd end his career there after the 2023 trade. Look at how the Suns have managed things since then.

Charania reported a few weeks ago that there was "mutual interest" between Durant and several teams before the deadline, including the Knicks. Depending on how the postseason goes for New York, the front office could revisit KD talks over the offseason. You might be rolling your eyes reading that, but it's a real possibility. Whether you want it to happen or not is another story.

Proposed Kevin Durant trade would set the Knicks back

The mock trades have begun to float around. Bleacher Report's Andy Bailey created Durant trade proposals for five teams. Take a look at what Bailey proposed for the Knicks:

Bailey noted that the above deal would be "tricky" with the Suns as a second tax apron team and the Knicks a first tax apron team, so it could happen after New York "renounces the rights to some of its own free agents, if possible."

The Knicks cashed in seven first-round picks last summer in the trades for Mikal Bridges and Karl-Anthony Towns. They no longer have the draft capital to entice other teams, which could eliminate New York from the KD sweepstakes. Depending on how you look at it, that could be a good thing.

OG Anunoby's first full season with the Knicks couldn't have gone much better than it has. He averaged a career-high 18 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.2 assists, and 1.5 steals per game in the regular season, shooting 47.6% from the field and 37.2% from three. He tied his career-high in games played, which he set as a rookie (74).

Giving up Anunoby, who will be 28 at the start of next season, for Durant, who may have two good seasons left, would be a risk. KD will be eligible to sign an extension this summer, a confirmation that a team will want before trading for him. It'd be title or bust for the Knicks.

The next few weeks will determine the direction in which New York will go this summer. There is already some chatter about the Knicks shaking things up if they flame out in the first or second round. Would that mean going after Durant? New York would be better off walking away if the deal looks like the one above.