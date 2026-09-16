Knicks' recent moves give Liam Robbins a path to a two-way spot

After the New York Knicks went a couple of months without making any player transactions, a bevy of moves came on Tuesday night.

Veteran John Konchar agreed to a one-year deal. More than a handful of players also signed Exhibit 10 contracts and were subsequently waived.

Two players who signed Exhibit 10 contracts were not waived, though: Drew Eubanks and Liam Robbins. While Eubanks and Konchar are the more likely candidates to secure the one standard roster spot the Knicks are looking to fill, New York didn’t waive Robbins, so he could be a strong candidate to land a two-way contract.

As the calendar reaches mid-September, the Knicks currently don’t have any players signed to two-way deals. They are the only team that can say that.

Robbins can be a useful center depth piece for the Knicks

Listed at 7 feet and 250 pounds, Robbins took part in the Knicks’ summer league games in July. While New York did not look good at all during those five outings, Robbins flashed potential when on the floor. He averaged 9.2 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 2.0 blocks in 18.5 minutes per game.

Robbins last appeared in an NBA regular-season game back on January 17, 2025. During the 2024–25 season, he made 13 appearances for the Milwaukee Bucks—his only 13 in the league so far—mostly playing when their games were out of reach. Robbins was waived in late February of that year from the two-way deal he was signed to with Milwaukee and has been grinding to get back into the league since.

Robbins shot just 2-for-10 from three-point range in the summer league two months ago, but he can be used as a stretch five. In his last collegiate season with Vanderbilt, he made 36.5% of his 3-point attempts. Robbins can block shots, giving him potential to help a rare weakness for the Knicks last season.

He was also an excellent offensive rebounder last season in the G League with the Rip City Remix, as well as in college. That’s a quality the Knicks love in their bigs, and something they lost when Mitchell Robinson signed with the Celtics.

As a team coming off a championship, the Knicks likely won’t play their two-way players much at the NBA level. Their two-way guys didn’t play much last season, either. It would still bring Robbins closer to playing in the NBA again, and he would provide more depth at a position where the Knicks need it, especially if Eubanks doesn’t make the club.