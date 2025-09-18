Knicks most shocking offseason move may be around the corner

If the Knicks make a cap-clearing trade to sign Malcolm Brogdon and Landry Shamet, most people have expected Pacome Dadiet or Tyler Kolek to be the likely candidates to be moved. However, Stefan Bondy of The New York Post laid out a scenario where the Knicks offload Miles McBride to create immediate space as well as long-term flexibility.

Speaking on Knicks Fan TV about a potential trade, Bondy said, "The buzz I'm hearing from around the league is Pacome Dadiet and Miles McBride." Bondy stressed that he wasn't predicting this would happen, repeating that it was just buzz, before outlining why a move might make sense.

The case for trading McBride comes down to money

McBride is on one of the best contracts in the NBA right now. He is owed just $4.3 million this season and just $3.9 million next season. As Bondy explains, he is going to, justifiably so, want a big payday. The Knicks front office has done a great job of tiptoeing around the second apron, but their roster is only going to get more expensive.

If the Knicks don't want to be the ones who give McBride that eventual payday, maybe they opt to move him now. The other part of it that makes sense is wanting to recoup some draft capital. They gave five first-round picks to land Mikal Bridges from the Nets. There are plenty of teams that would line up to land a player of McBride's caliber on such an affordable deal.

The case for keeping McBride is stronger

McBride is lined up to have a big role on the Knicks this year. As things currently stand, he is slated to be the backup point guard behind Jalen Brunson. Many, including myself, have even argued that McBride should be a starter alongside Brunson.

The case for McBride to start is twofold. First of all, his shooting ability would greatly improve the Knicks' spacing, allowing for an improved two-man game between Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns, and better driving lanes for the Knicks' slashing wings.

Secondly, McBride is easily the Knicks' best point-of-attack defender on smaller ball-handlers. It is a role that Bridges struggled with last season, and having McBride in the lineup more should improve their perimeter defense significantly. He is an elite screen navigator, which should also relieve pressure on Towns, who is asked to do more than he is capable of when the Knicks' defensive shell is consistently cracking.

Ultimately, if the front office is dead set on keeping both Shamet and Brogdon, they would be wise to move off one of their second-year players instead.