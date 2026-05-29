Knicks' latest Mitchell Robinson reality check may blow up offseason plans

The timing of Mitchell Robinson’s finger injury doesn’t just force the New York Knicks into a precarious position entering the NBA Finals. It demands they confront a reality they’ve been living for years, and one they seemed willing to ignore until this news broke: They can’t guarantee that re-signing Robinson this summer is a good idea.

No one can refute all that the 28-year-old big man brings to the table. His offensive rebounding and defensive prowess are significant value adds, and on-court elements New York can’t readily replace.

Keeping in theme with his importance, the Knicks are expected to re-sign Robinson on a two-year deal this summer, according to ESPN’s Tim Bontemps. These reported terms show an acute understanding of the salary-cap aprons by the front office. Team president Leon Rose, dollars-and-cents magician Brock Aller and friends deserve multiple bro hugs for their approach.

On the heels of yet another Robinson setback, though, they also need to reconsider whether keeping the oft-injured center is the right call.

Mitchell Robinson’s usage remains a red flag

New York load-managed Robinson’s surgically repaired ankle all season long. He didn’t appear in back-to-backs, and only logged north of 25 minutes on seven occasions.

This maintenance program has effectively continued throughout the playoffs, albeit not necessarily by design. Between the Knicks’ historic run of dominance, Karl-Anthony Towns’ own standout play at both ends, the threat of Maul-a-Mitch strategies, and general matchup logistics, Robinson is averaging 14.2 minutes per game for the postseason. He has yet to cross the 20-minute threshold in a single game.

In many ways, this is a tantalizing development. Think about how fresh he’ll be with all this rest! Yet, this latest injury, random though it might be, is a stark reminder that it’s difficult to count on Robinson to be fresh or available at all.

Plus, even when he’s been available, it’s not like the Knicks have gravitated toward long stretches of dual-center units. Truth be told, the reimagining of Towns’ role puts a cap on Robinson’s importance whether he’s ready to rock or sidelined by another injury.

The Knicks cannot afford any financial misfires

There will still be nights, and entire matchups, where Robinson’s utility shines. The Knicks just need to decide how much an injury-prone center with on-again, off-again value is actually worth.

New York will enter the summer around $16.5 million below the second apron. That does not include a new deal for Mitchell Robinson, Landry Shamet, or Mohamed Diawara (restricted). Though the Knicks are clearly willing to pay for this current core, they can’t do so without considering the repercussions.

Cannonballing into the second apron will, most notably, strip them of the $6.1 million mini mid-level, and prevent them from aggregating salaries in trades. Avoiding this financial fate is just about impossible if re-signing Robinson. He would have to take a salary south of the $13 million he’s making now for it to be remotely feasible.

The Knicks shouldn’t think twice about paying him if he were available, and matchup-proof. Right now, he’s neither. While replacing him isn’t a mindless endeavor, this latest injury is nothing if not proof the value of keeping him around as the margins get tighter and more punitive must be debated further—regardless of how the NBA Finals play out.