Knicks need Mike Brown to crack Karl-Anthony Towns code Tom Thibodeau couldn’t

If Mike Brown is going to lead the New York Knicks further than Tom Thibodeau managed, then he'll need to help Karl-Anthony Towns play with a more assertive mentality. It's a task that's been handed to coaches throughout Towns' career, with Thibodeau taking it on at multiple stops.

Towns is one of the best and most skilled players in the world, but if the Knicks are going to reach the NBA Finals in 2025-26, then Towns will need to prove willing and able to score under pressure.

Towns has carved out quite a career, earning five All-Star Game appearances and three All-NBA nods. Along the way, he's solidified his place as one of the most productive big men in Association history, amassing averages of 23.1 points, 11.1 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.2 blocks, 0.8 steals, and 1.7 three-point field goals made per game.

An elite shooter at 40.0 percent from beyond the arc for his career, Towns has everything a coach could ask for—on paper.

The 2025 NBA Playoffs epitomized his appearances can be deceiving, as he averaged a more than respectable 21.4 points per game. There was a stretch, however, in which he scored fewer than 15 points in three out of six games, and even as his volume increased, his trepidation was evident.

If the Knicks are going to build upon a 2025 Eastern Conference Finals appearance, Brown needs to find a way to convince Towns to embrace his responsibility as a co-franchise player.

Mike Brown must help Karl-Anthony Towns become more assertive

Towns will produce big numbers and look the box-score part of one of the best players in the NBA. It's been the story on him throughout his 10-year career, as he's simply too skilled to be completely stifled over the course of 48 minutes.

Unfortunately, he's also the player who attempted 15 or fewer shots in eight of his 18 postseason games played during the 2025 NBA Playoffs.

Towns did an excellent job of contributing in other areas, but it's worth noting that New York was 3-5 when he attempted 15 or fewer shots during the postseason. By comparison, it went 7-3 when Towns attempted more than 15 field goals.

It's as clear an indication as any of what Towns brings to the table: Immense value when he's playing with a determined mentality on offense, but a passiveness that can limit his impact.

The upside is that Brown has connected with a high-level big in the past and helped them reach a new level: Domantas Sabonis. Sabonis had been an All-Star twice before, but Brown helped him secure the first two All-NBA nods of his career.

One of the keys to Sabonis' success was his vast improvement as a playmaker—a development that may direct Towns more significantly than some might perceive.

Mike Brown can increase Karl-Anthony Towns' impact in an unlikely way

One of the most underrated elements of Towns' skill set is his uncanny ability to find the open man. Perhaps he's not quite the passer that Sabonis is, but when he's operating out of the high post, he can find slashers, scorers, and backdoor cutters with remarkable accuracy.

Towns has thrice averaged upward of 4.0 assists per game to display that skill, albeit during three injury-shortened seasons.

Thankfully, Brown's system is tailor made to put Towns in the high post and allow the deep cast of scorers to effective revolve aroudn him. Sabonis thrived in that very role in Sacramento, posting career-best marks of 7.3 and 8.2 assists per game during his two full seasons under Brown.

Perhaps that will be the key to unlocking the realistic reach of Towns' offensive potential: Creating a manner in which he can impact the Knicks' offense without scoring.

Clearly, the Knicks need Towns to get to the magic number of 16 shots if that trend persists. They're better when he's aggressive on offense, particularly as a scorer. In saying that, unlocking his ability as a playmaker could be the key to tying loose ends together in 2025-26.

If Brown empowers Towns to overcome past shortcomings, then going even further than the Eastern Conference Finals could be a realistic dream.