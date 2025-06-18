Knicks might finally be zeroing in on their next sideline leader

The Knicks' high-profile head coaching search has been heavily scrutinized by the public as it continues to drag on. However, according to SNY insider Ian Begley, former head coach Taylor Jenkins may be emerging as the favorite in the search, which could be wrapping up by the end of this week or early next week.

Since dismissing Tom Thibodeau, the Knicks' process of finding his replacement has been heavily scrutinized. It has now become clear that the Knicks opted to move on from Thibodeau without having a plan for who would be taking his spot next.

The Knicks requested permission to speak with head coaches from five different NBA teams, with all five requests being quickly denied. The Knicks have since pivoted to focusing on former head coaches Jenkins and Mike Brown, most notably. Now, according to Begley, he would consider Jenkins to be the favorite in the clubhouse.

Jenkins likely already interviewed

Speaking on SNY's The Putback, Begley said, "If I had to pick one [a favorite to be hired], if you're making me pick one, I would probably pick Taylor Jenkins given all the factors that we know about."

He also noted that Jenkins was slotted to be the first potential hire to be interviewed by the Knicks, a process which he believed to already be completed. Brown, on the other hand, is slotted to also be interviewed for the position at some point this week.

The hire could be made soon

Begley also mentioned that while the Knicks have been clear that they want to conduct a thorough search, in what is an extremely important hire for the organization, the process could wrap up by the end of this week or early the following week.

That would make sense, considering the NBA draft is scheduled to begin on June 25, and free agency is right around the corner. The Knicks would likely want to have their coaching staff straightened out ahead of time so that they can have some input on what their roster will look like come next season.

The Knicks have decisions to make on free agents, extensions, and finalizing the end of the bench. Before they get into all of that, though, Leon Rose and the rest of the front office need to make a decision on who will be taking the wheel from Thibodeau as their quest for an NBA championship officially gets underway.

Jenkins last coached for the Memphis Grizzlies, before being fired at the end of the 2024-25 regular season. During his six-year reign as head coach, he led the Grizzlies to a 250-214 record.