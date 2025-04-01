Knicks may not be done making roster moves even after signing P.J. Tucker

The New York Knicks filled their final roster spot by re-signing P.J. Tucker to a two-year deal after his second 10-day contract expired. Stefan Bondy of the New York Post reported on Sunday that the 39-year-old was a "strong candidate" to fill the team's 15th spot.

Tucker played only two minutes for the Knicks during his two 10-day contracts. The reason for signing him in the first place wasn't so that he could contribute on the court. He hadn't played in an NBA game in nearly a year before his garbage time minutes earlier this month. New York valued his leadership and experience, so the team brought him in as a respected locker room voice.

The veteran delivered in his less than two weeks with the Knicks, so much so that the organization brought him back so Tucker would be with the team through the playoffs. ESPN's Shams Charania reported that the second season of Tucker's deal (2025-26) is a team option.

After two 10-day contracts, the New York Knicks are planning to sign veteran forward PJ Tucker to a two-year deal, sources tell ESPN. Tucker will return to the Knicks through the season and playoffs, with a team option for 2025-26. https://t.co/traoEppmqt — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 31, 2025

New York's roster spots are currently filled, but the playoff roster doesn't have to be set until April 14 (the day after the end of the regular season) at 3 p.m. ET. The Knicks could still make a minor move before then.

PJ Tucker’s rest-of-season deal with the Knicks will leave them with enough room under the second apron to add another vet free agent at the end of the regular season. Knicks people have appreciated Tucker’s off-court impact, vocal approach during his two-week stint with the… — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) March 31, 2025

P.J. Tucker's two-year deal gives Knicks room to add another free agent

Many fans wanted New York to sign a player who'd contribute in games, rather than give Tucker a standard deal. The vet's best playing days are behind him, but on the flip side, the Knicks clearly value his off-court impact.

As Ian Begley noted, Tucker's salary for 2025-26 could be used as salary filler in an offseason trade, but it's too early to speculate about that. What's more pressing is the decision New York could make at the end of the season -- signing another free agent. The team would have to waive a player to do so.

There aren't notable free agents available at this point in the season, considering it's almost over. The Knicks likely would've signed that player over Tucker if there was. New York did itself a favor by ensuring it had enough space to sign another player if desired.

Tucker will be back on the sideline during the Knicks' game against the Sixers on Tuesday. Maybe he'll get some minutes against a decimated Philadelphia squad, but Tucker will spend most of his time yelling from the bench, advising his teammates, and offering his perspective.