Knicks made their stance on Mikal Bridges crystal clear

Over 13 months after acquiring Mikal Bridges in a monumental trade with the Nets, the forward signed a four-year, $150 million extension with the New York Knicks. Some people wondered if the Knicks would let Bridges play the 2025-26 season on the final year of his contract, allowing him to enter unrestricted free agency next summer, but New York didn't want that.

Bridges would've been eligible for a five-year deal next summer and more money, but he opted to get a deal done this offseason, rather than wait to see what would happen next year.

It's not like anyone thought the Knicks would let Bridges slip through their fingers after they sent the Nets five first-round picks, a first-round pick swap, and a second-round pick. The trade was labeled an overpay immediately after it occurred by many people, including some Knicks fans.

Bridges' up-and-down season with New York didn't do him any favors, but he proved his value (and then some) in the team's second-round playoff series win over Boston.

As he prepares to start his second season with the Knicks, he won't have to worry about his contract situation.

The Knicks clearly believe in Mikal Bridges

Bridges is one of New York's six core players who are under contract for the next couple of years. The Knicks believed he was the missing piece to an eventual championship when they acquired him last year, and that belief remains unchanged; otherwise, he wouldn't be fresh off a new four-year extension.

There is plenty of reason to believe that next season will go smoother for Bridges than his first, with the biggest being that he's no longer a newcomer. Transitioning to a new team after a trade is rarely easy, even if you already reside in that city. There was a lot of pressure on Bridges to turn into an All-Star caliber player in his first season because of what the Knicks gave up to get him.

Having last year's experiences under Bridges' belt will pay off. Playing under new head coach Mike Brown will benefit Bridges, too. He could be the player who gets the most out of the coaching switch.

Yes, Bridges is known for playing every single game of his NBA career thus far (which actually doesn't get talked about enough), but rest will do him well. That doesn't mean Bridges will miss games due to load management, but he doesn't have to play as much as he did last season.

Next season could show the consistent version of Bridges that fans wanted to see last year. The Knicks are kind of banking on it. The rest of New York is, too.