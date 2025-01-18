Knicks luckily avoided disaster scenario before acquiring Bridges and Towns

The New York Knicks could have gone in several different directions. Leon Rose had accumulated a treasure chest of first-round draft picks, and everyone expected them to be cashed in for a star. One player continuously popped up as someone the Knicks would be interested in if he became available, which luckily never happened.

Rose represented Joel Embiid when he was in charge of the CAA basketball division. Their relationship increased speculation that the Sixers center would one day play for the Knicks. James Harden's trade saga in the 2023 offseason made many wonder if Embiid would ask for a trade himself.

It was reported that New York would be interested if Embiid was made available. Knicks fans began to talk themselves into the idea of the MVP playing alongside Jalen Brunson at MSG. The idea was short-lived, as the Sixers managed to trade Harden. Embiid was content with staying in Philadelphia.

It turned out to be a major blessing in disguise that the Knicks didn't cash in their chips for Embiid like it was with many other stars they were linked to. He played only 39 games in 2023-24, and Philadelphia's season ended at the hands of New York in the postseason. The first half of 2024-25 has looked even worse for the Sixers.

Knicks trading for Joel Embiid would've been a disaster

Embiid has played only 13 games this season and missed the last six with a foot sprain. The Sixers announced that the center worked out on Thursday because his foot sprain healed, but he experienced swelling in his knee afterward. Embiid will be re-evaluated in seven to ten days.

An update from the Sixers: Joel Embiid will be re-evaluated in 7-10 days after an increase in swelling in his knee. pic.twitter.com/b8WgKmSeht — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) January 17, 2025

Embiid will be 31 in March, and there's a real possibility that his best basketball days are behind him. He can't stay healthy. As soon as he recovers from one injury, another pops up.

Imagine if New York had acquired Embiid. First, the Sixers would've preferred to trade him to any team other than the Knicks, but if New York had the best offer, Daryl Morey would've had to consider it. It would've been a mistake that past Knicks front office regimes would've happily made.

You can say that New York overpaid for Mikal Bridges (because it's true), but sending that haul to Philly for Embiid would've been disastrous. The Knicks wound up getting their star center, who has outproduced Embiid by a mile this season — yet another reason to be thankful for Karl-Anthony Towns.