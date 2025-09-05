Knicks lose out on ideal backup guard if latest predictions are true

With just over one month until the 2025-26 NBA season tips off, the one gaping hole on the Knicks roster is a backup point guard. Now, according to a prediction from Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report, they could miss out on an ideal target, as Pincus hypothesizes that Malcolm Brogdon will join the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Knicks' big splashes have been inking Guerschon Yabusele to a two-year contract and signing Jordan Clarkson to a veteran minimum. However, they have multiple point guards (likely) walking out the door, as Delon Wright and Cam Payne remain unsigned.

Yabusele is a clear upgrade over Precious Achiuwa, and Clarkson is a better scorer than anyone the Knicks had on their bench last season. That said, they don't have someone who can naturally initiate the offense after Jalen Brunson.

The Knicks would regret losing out on Brogdon

Brogdon was the Sixth Man of the Year just a couple of years ago with the Boston Celtics. Since then, he has dealt with injuries that have limited him significantly. Brogdon has only appeared in 63 games over the last two seasons, which is obviously cause for concern.

That said, he'd have a limited role on the Knicks, which could help preserve what juice he still has left. Signing Brogdon would be an insurance move, someone who can slide into a bigger role if Deuce McBride struggles or if Clarkson gets hurt.

He can defend well for his position and has also been a very good shooter for most of his career. He hit over 40 percent of his threes in two of the last three seasons, and would help to space the floor if he does get minutes.

There is also the added benefit of his leadership. Last season, the Knicks brought in PJ Tucker for their playoff push with the goal of having him be an experienced voice and a locker room leader. Brogdon accomplishes the same thing while having the added benefit of filling a void in their roster.

Other options

The Knicks have been linked to Ben Simmons for a while now. In the same piece, Pincus predicts that he will end up signing with New York. Simmons can handle the ball and is a good playmaker, especially at his height. He is also a great rebounder and defender, which would open some interesting lineup combinations for the Knicks.

However, he looks at the basket like a fish looks at land. He would be a nightmare for their spacing while also all but guaranteeing the Knicks would have two bigs on the floor for most of the game.