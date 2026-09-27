Knicks could lock down entire core at once if Karl-Anthony Towns passes on extension

Few people will be thrilled if Karl-Anthony Towns doesn’t sign an extension with the New York Knicks before the 2026-27 season tips off. That includes the Knicks themselves.

Actually, on second thought, maybe not.

Despite reporting from ESPN’s Shams Charania that New York and Towns are pretty far apart in negotiations, this impasse could actually be by design—part of a broader plan that has KAT waiting until next summer to hash out a contract, when the Knicks can simultaneously resolve the futures of Jalen Brunson, OG Anunoby, Josh Hart, and Deuce McBride.

The Knicks could be readying themselves for an ensemble negotiation in 2027

Towns will hold a $61 million player option next summer if he doesn’t sign an extension. Brunson, as we all know, will be eligible to sign a four-year max extension worth a projected $286.5 million.

McBride, meanwhile, is slated for unrestricted free agency. New York will also have a $22.4 million team option on Josh Hart. And finally, Anunoby will be eligible to sign the same extension Brunson can ink.

Tackling all of these contract situations at the same time can seem overwhelming on its face. But it also provides the front office with a unique opportunity to negotiate in tandem with everyone, like companies sometimes do for ensemble casts of network shows.

Remember, the Knicks are trying their darnedest to preserve the core while staying out of the second apron. Having five of their core six players up for extensions or new contracts at the same time would allow the Leon Rose-led C-Suite to present everyone with various salary options, and map out how much they could pay each guy while keeping everyone.

A group negotiation could help New York keep the band together

Plenty of variables would still come into play here, the most notable of which is Brunson’s extension. Whether he’s taking the max or accepting another discount will have a trickle-down effect on how much New York can dole out to everyone else.

Regardless of his price point, there’s inherent value in having a definitive number. Once the Knicks know his sticker price in 2028-29 (when an extension would take effect), they can flesh out contract structures for everyone else.

Venturing into these waters isn’t recommended unless those involved are on the same page. That’s where Towns’ negotiations come into play.

Sure, the absence of an extension could signal he wants more than New York is currently offering. It could also mean that he understands the Knicks’ second-apron crunch, and is open to finalizing his future when the front office has a better understanding of its short- and long-term cap sheet.

Everyone with a vested interest in this team should be rooting for this to be the case. If Towns and the Knicks are in lockstep on when he’ll get paid, next summer’s player option is a non-issue.

More critically, it increases the chance that he, Brunson, OG, and Hart, specifically, are willing to make the concessions required to keep the core intact beyond this coming season.