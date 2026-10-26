Knicks will gain leverage on Karl-Anthony Towns if Warriors trade Kristaps Porzingis

The Golden State Warriors are frequently name-checked as potential Karl-Anthony Towns suitors should he reach free agency this summer. They have no long-term option at center, and plenty of cap flexibility.

For now.

In a twist that benefits the Knicks, the Warriors are exploring trades for Kristaps Porzingis, who could reportedly walk away from basketball as he deals with lingering effects from postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome (POTS). And if they wind up moving his contract, it will in all likelihood come at the expense of their ability to offer Towns more money than New York is willing to now.

The Knicks no longer need to view the Warriors as a threat

Truth be told, if KAT wants to continue contending for titles, the Dubs will not pique his interest anyway. Stephen Curry continues to deliver moments of brilliance, but he is 38 years old. After him, Golden State doesn’t have much in the cupboard beyond Yaxel Lendeborg, and depending on the day, Brandin Podziemski.

Still, the Warriors remain a flagship franchise (largely thanks to Steph). More critically, they are on track to have almost $50 million in spending power next summer. That number can skyrocket past $60 million depending on what happens with player options for Al Horford and De’Anthony Melton. It can climb even further if Golden State finds a take for Moses Moody.

A huge chunk of this flexibility, however, is predicated on Porzingis’ contract coming off the books. He is currently guaranteed only $3 million next season. If the Warriors trade him, they are bound to take on money that spills past this year, and significantly knifes into their $50ish million in cap space.

Yes, Golden State could technically exchange Porzingis for an expiring deal. But think about the circumstances under which they’re shopping him. He isn’t going to play anytime soon, and might not return at all. No team is acquiring him for his on-court impact. They’ll be interested in his quasi-expiring deal as a way to send out players still on the ledger after this season.

Take the Milwaukee Bucks. Myles Turner has another two years and $57 million left on his deal after this season. They could swap Turner (and other salary) for Porzingis simply to escape the balance of his contract. The Warriors, in this case, would be adding $27.9 million to next year’s books alone—completely taking them out of the KAT sweepstakes.

New York’s leverage in KAT talks will only grow

This is a good reminder that the handful of teams with the forecasted flexibility to chase KAT next summer won’t all maintain the cap space to actually do so. In-season trades cut into offseason spending power more than ever before.

That is part of the reason why we don’t see big names leave in free agency anymore. The market usually works against them. Golden State’s attempts to trade Porzingis are just the latest example.

History already suggests the Knicks will win the extension standoff whether Towns signs one during the season, or after it. That evidence will only strengthen if one of New York’s biggest realistic threats to keeping KAT removes itself from the running months before he’s ever actually available.