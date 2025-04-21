Knicks are learning the one thing that turns Pistons into their own worst enemy

The Pistons are known as being hard-nosed, tough, and scrappy. Before Game 1 of the series, Udonis Haslem referred to them as the "lunchpail and hard hats", while calling New York the "Cadillacs and Bentleys." And while yes, the Pistons are a gritty, aggressive team, the Knicks have an opportunity to exploit that aggressiveness to their advantage.

One of the things that accompanies being a highly physical, scrappy team is fouling. Game 1 proved this to be true, as Cade Cunningham finished with three fouls (all coming in the second quarter), Jalen Duren picked up four, Ausar Thompson picked up five (with the first four coming in just 16 minutes of play), and Isaiah Stewart, admittedly while battling through injuries, finished with five.

The Pistons' defense without Stewart

Stewart checked out of the game for the final time in the fourth quarter of Game 1 with just over nine minutes remaining, after fouling Cam Payne on a driving and-one layup, the first points in New York's 21-0 run.

Now, it is not to say that Stewart's absence was the sole reason the Knicks stormed back to win in incredible fashion. There was heroic shot-making from Payne and Jalen Brunson and tenacious defense from OG Anunoby and Karl-Anthony Towns. But a hobbled Stewart, or no Stewart at all, transforms the Pistons' backline and defense as a whole.

According to the league's play-by-play data, opposing teams shoot approximately 6.3 percent better at the rim without Stewart on the floor. Overall, the opposing teams' average effective field goal percentage goes from 50.9 percent with Stewart on the floor to 55.7 percent with him off.

Ian Begley reported that Stewart got imaging on his left leg following Game 1. If Stewart is to miss time, or play injured, it becomes paramount the the Knicks apply pressure and use the Piston's aggressiveness to their advantage.

Pistons big man Isaiah Stewart had to get imaging on his leg after Game 1, per SNY sources. Stewart exited game in 4th quarter - at very start of NYK’s big run. He was laboring for most of G1. Given Stewart’s importance, this injury will clearly impact the rest of NYK-DET series. — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) April 20, 2025

The Pistons' trouble with foul trouble

No player in the league played more quarters while in foul trouble than Jalen Duren this season. In total, he spent 76 quarters in foul trouble. Put differently, excluding overtime, Duren spent 25 percent of his total quarters played in foul trouble. As a whole, five Pistons' players had 30 or more quarters played while in foul trouble, the most in the league.

If Isaiah Stewart misses time with injury, Duren's abaility to stay out of foul trouble will become exceedingly important for Detroit pic.twitter.com/awNakdLW0G — AOP_NBA (@aop_nba) April 21, 2025

Without Stewart, a ton of pressure will fall on Duren to limit fouls. In turn, this will allow the Knicks to attack the rim with more force, knowing that Duren will have to pick and choose how hard he contests.