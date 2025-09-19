The Knicks have an epic showdown approaching in training camp. They only have one remaining roster spot that can go to a veteran, so they signed several to non-guaranteed deals, hoping one can rise to the top. Right now, most consider Landry Shamet and Malcolm Brogdon to be the favorites to land a deal. While both have compelling cases, not enough attention is being given to Garrison Mathews.

There has been plenty of speculation that the Knicks may also make a trade, which would create enough space to sign two veterans to the minimum, in what could only be described as a win-now move. Still, the names that keep coming up are Brogdon and Shamet.

Shamet and Brogdon are the favorites

It makes sense why those two would be considered the favorites. Shamet spent last season with the Knicks and has many fans in both the locker room and front office. He is a good movement shooter and has shown an ability to fight for everything he gets. For example, last year he played his way into the rotation in the Eastern Conference Finals after spending more of his time on the bench in the earlier rounds.

It is well-noted that the front office has great admiration for the way he dealt with an injury last season, before working his way back into playing shape and then making an impact on the court above all else.

The Knicks have a hole in terms of backup point guards, so adding Brogdon makes a ton of sense there. He is a true and proven ball-handler who has also been an above-average defender and 3-point shooter for most of his career.

Mathews deserves a long, hard look

So, while it does make sense that Shamet and Brogdon are frontrunners for one or both of the available spots, we need to stop acting like it is a foregone conclusion that the spots are theirs.

As far as knockdown spot-up shooters go, it is hard to find any more accurate than Mathews. He has been among the best stationary shot-makers in the league for years, and would improve the Knicks' spacing and 3-point volume in a huge way.

If we isolate the 200 players who have taken the most stationary catch-and-shoot threes over the last five years, Mathews ranks fifth in terms of accuracy, knocking down 47.2 percent of his attempts over that span. He is lethal from the corners, where he shot 53.3 percent last season.

Shooters like Mathews don't grow on trees, and if he gets hot during training camp, it will be hard for the front office and coaching staff to keep him off of the final roster.