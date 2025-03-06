Knicks-Lakers showdown will add salt to wound for woeful Mavericks fans

Three years ago, Jalen Brunson and Luka Doncic were in Dallas together gearing up for a playoff run that'd extend to the Western Conference Finals. It was the last season the two would play together, as Brunson signed a four-year deal with the New York Knicks in free agency after the Mavericks chose not to re-sign him on two different occasions.

Little did Dallas fans know that losing Brunson wouldn't compare to what would happen two and a half years later. In the wee hours of the morning on February 1, 2025, the Mavericks traded Doncic to the Lakers for Anthony Davis, Max Christie, and a first-round pick. Nico Harrison and Rob Pelinka worked together quietly on the deal for a month.

Dallas' reason for trading a generational player was his off-court habits and conditioning concerns. It has been five weeks since the trade, and Harrison looks as foolish as expected for trading Luka, as the Lakers have risen to the No. 2 seed in the West. Meanwhile, the Mavericks have been decimated by injuries, with Kyrie Irving suffering a torn ACL earlier this week.

As if things aren't bad enough for Dallas fans, Brunson and Doncic will face off together tonight on national television for the first time since the trade. They went from playing together in Texas to starring for two of the most storied organizations in the NBA.

Knicks to face off against Lakers for first time since Luka Doncic trade

Can you imagine being excited about the future of your favorite team, to watching two homegrown talents elevate the Knicks and Lakers because of your front office's incompetence?

Dallas fans have had a few years to get over Brunson's departure, but it'll take a long time to get over Doncic leaving. It's not like he requested a trade. He was blindsided by the deal and wanted to retire with the Mavericks. Oh, how things can change.

He went from leading Dallas to the NBA Finals less than a year ago, to potentially doing the same for Los Angeles in a few months. The Lakers couldn't have gotten any luckier by having Doncic practically land in their lap to better their chances of winning now and in the post-LeBron era.

Mavericks fans now have to sit back and watch Harrison's poor decisions play out. The New York-LA showdown tonight is something all NBA fans can enjoy, unless, of course, you root (or used to root) for Dallas.