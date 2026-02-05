Knicks just traded for the most obvious fan favorite of all time

Sometimes, trades are so obvious that after they happen, you wonder how they didn't happen sooner. Jose Alvarado being traded to the New York Knicks is a perfect example. On Thursday, a few hours before the final buzzer, the Knicks acquired the fiery point guard — and Christ The King alum — from the New Orleans Pelicans for Dalen Terry, two second-round picks, and cash considerations.

There has never been a more obvious fan favorite in NBA history than Jose Alvarado on the Knicks. Even if he wasn't a NYC native, his nonstop energy would endear him to the MSG crowd on its own.

The fact that it's a homecoming for Alvarado, who won TimesLedger Player of the Year in his senior year (the same year he apparently recorded a quadruple-double) of high school, just adds another tier of excitement to this deal.

It's almost cartoonishly perfect. How long until Ben Stiller tweets about how much he loves Alvarado? I give it one game.

Jose Alvarado is coming home and Knicks fans will love him

If a guy can play with this much energy in New Orleans — not known as a basketball-loving city — just imagine the crowd pop at the Garden when he sneaks up behind a point guard in the backcourt and pokes the ball loose, or starts scrapping with an opponent.

Statwise, Alvarado doesn't jump off the page, averaging a little under 8 points per game, along with 3.1 assists and 2.8 rebounds. He's a good enough 3-point shooter (been around 36-37 percent for the past three years) but Alvarado's impact happens between the numbers. You can't quantify a dive, or a "let's go" scream that amplifies the noise in MSG to an ear-splitting level.

Two weeks ago, we were told that a huge move needed to be made to save the Knicks season. Now, amid an 8-game winning streak, the Knicks may have just won the deadline by acquiring a backup point guard. Team fit counts for more than we realize, and man, this is a dream pairing between player and team.

Also, Alvarado busted his butt every night for the Pelicans, and his reward was to be traded to a team with a real chance at winning the NBA title. Sometimes the Basketball Gods are benevolent after all. It's a beautiful sight.

Dalen Terry, Knicks legend, you will never be forgotten. Cash considerations, thank you for your service.