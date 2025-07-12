Knicks just struck out on yet another top target for Mike Brown's coaching staff

Rejection is becoming a common theme for the New York Knicks this offseason—and the Milwaukee Bucks just ensured it will continue by refusing to let them interview Darvin Ham for a lead assistant’s position on Mike Brown’s coaching staff.

Writing for The Stein Line, Jake Fischer reports that while the Bucks “are happy” to let Ham interview for a head coaching vacancy, they “have not granted permission to speak with New York for what” they consider a “lateral move.” This echoes the sentiments expressed by the New Orleans Pelicans, when they rejected the Knicks’ attempts to lure away top assistant James Borrego.

These stances from Milwaukee and New Orleans make sense. Ham is the chief lieutenant for Bucks head coach Doc Rivers. Borrego is the same for Willie Green and the Pelicans, with the upshot that many have him pegged as his boss’ eventual replacement. New York is offering the same position those two hold now—presumably with a pay bump, but also with a much smaller likelihood of getting promoted anytime soon.

All of which puts the Knicks in an awkward situation. They have their head coach in Brown, as well as a good chunk of other staff members, but it remains to be seen who’s going to fill the second most important position on the bench.

The Knicks could be paying the price for waiting to hire Mike Brown

By all appearances, New York went through a lengthy and thorough process to replace the fired Tom Thibodeau. The search included some assistants (including Borrego), a handful of free-agent options, and of course, a bunch of (unsuccessful) attempts to interview currently employed candidates.

Due diligence is a feature, not a bug. But taking their time has complicated the Knicks’ ability to fill out Mike Brown’s staff with a top lieutenant. He is known to have wanted Jay Triano, whom he worked with while coaching the Sacramento Kings. And yet, the Dallas Mavericks locked in Triano before New York could try poaching him.

Other possibilities, meanwhile, have since vanished. Jared Dudley, Frank Vogel, Sean Sweeney, Popeye Jones, and God Shammgod are all off the board—just to name a few.

New York may need to consider riskier options

At this rate, the Knicks may need to throw the bag at a marquee name, and hope they’re willing to log some reps as an Associate head coach.

Michael Malone, Taylor Jenkins (who New York also interviewed), and Mike Budenholzer are just a couple names they could explore. Granted, it makes for a potentially awkward fit. There will be speculation that any one of them is just hanging around until they get their next head-coaching shot, or that they’re positioning themselves to undermine Brown.

Still, the Knicks are wearing thin on options if they want to make a splash with this hire. It might be time to stop going after other teams’ top assistants—and to start making the most of who's actually available.