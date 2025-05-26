The Knicks just made NBA history and now they need to make it again

If there is one thing these NBA playoffs have taught us, it is to never count out the Knicks. With their backs up against the wall in must-win Game 3, they pulled off an immaculate 20-point comeback to steal a victory in Indiana. In doing so, the Knicks became the first team in the play-by-play era to come back from 20-point deficits in three separate games to win. They will need to make history again if they are to get to the finals, by becoming the first team to come back from down 0-2 in the Conference Finals after losing the first two games at home.

Things looked to be getting out of hand for the Knicks. Jalen Brunson was in the midst of having one of his worst games of the playoffs, Deuce McBride got into early foul trouble, which forced the Knicks into some unorthodox lineups, yet heading into the fourth quarter, they found themselves within striking distance.

As has been the case through much of the playoffs, the Knicks found a way to win late. The difference, this time, was that the heroic comeback wasn't quarterbacked by their captain and Clutch Player of the Year, Jalen Brunson. This time, it was Karl-Anthony Towns who stepped up and delivered.

Towns best quarter as a Knick?

In what was arguably Towns' best quarter as a Knick, and inarguably his most important quarter as a Knick, Towns exploded with 20 fourth-quarter points, along with eight rebounds and one assist. In the frame, Towns shot 66.7 percent from the floor and 75 percent from three. He made countless big shots to get the Knicks back into the game and was, without a doubt, their most impactful offensive player.

His 20 points were the most points he had scored in the fourth quarter of a playoff game this season, and tied with Aaron Nesmith, who scored 20 points in the fourth quarter of Game 1 against the Knicks, for the most points of any player in the fourth quarter of a playoff game this season.

While Towns was the main catalyst, there were plenty of other late efforts that were also majorly important to the historic win. The Knicks got exceptional fourth-quarter defense from McBride and Delon Wright, while Josh Hart had multiple game-saving rebounds.

Job isn't finished

The Knicks can bask in the glory of victory tonight. After all, it is the first Conference Finals victory for the team in 25 years. But they will need to move on quickly. They are still in a hole. They still need to make a historic comeback.

As much as they may have gotten used to clawing out of 20-point holes that they dig themselves into, that isn't a sustainable recipe for success. Eventually, that will come back to cost them. They need to be crisper, cleaner, to take better care of the ball. But for now, let us celebrate history for a night.