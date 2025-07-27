Knicks just lost key coaching target and already have eyes on next

The Knicks finally got a break when the Minnesota Timberwolves granted the Knicks permission to speak to assistant Pablo Prigioni. However, according to a tweet from SNY's Ian Begley, Prigioni has decided to remain in Minnesota, causing the Knicks to shift their target to Los Angeles Clippers assistant Brendan O’Connor.

Prigioni is a highly regarded coach who would have been a big addition to the Knicks' sidelines. He has been a key voice behind the Timberwolves' offensive play calling over several years and would have increased the Knicks' organized offensive output.

Ultimately, according to Begley, Prigioni decided to remain in Minnesota to be closer to his family. He is not the only big-name assistant that the Knicks have missed out on this offseason. Earlier this summer, the Knicks aggressively pursued New Orleans Pelicans associate head coach James Borrego. Borrego is highly-regarded as an analytical thinker inside of coaching circles.

Now, the Knicks turn their attention to a new coach, O'Connor. The search comes as New York informed multiple assistants from the Tom Thibodeau era, including his nephew, assistant video coordinator Nick Thibodeau, that they will not be returning next season as part of Brown's staff.

The Knicks want to bring O'Connor back to New York

O'Connor began his coaching career with New York back in 2005 and has spent the last 12 seasons as an assistant coach with the Clippers.

According to Begley, O'Connor is known as a defensive coach and is highly regarded in that area. The Knicks are built around Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns. Two offensive savants who are known to struggle on the defensive side of the ball. Having a coach who is known for his defensive mind could be a big addition for this team, specifically its two best players.

In the playoffs, Towns in particular was put under a microscope. He often failed to correctly execute defensive schemes and will need to be better on that end if the Knicks are going to compete for a championship.

O'Connor wouldn't be the only addition

If the Knicks are able to pry O'Connor away from the Clippers, it won't be their only addition to the staff. Begley also noted that while O'Connor would be used on the defensive side of the ball, the Knicks would also look to add a coach to help on the offensive side of things.

They will also need to fill some of the other roles that opened up after they dismissed Othella Harrington, Daniel Brady, Dice Yoshimoto, and Andy Greer.