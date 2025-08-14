Knicks just got sniped on free agent who would have been perfect fit

If you need any additional proof that the New York Knicks have settled on bringing back Landry Shamet, you’re about to get some from another team.

The Milwaukee Bucks are signing Amir Coffey to a one-year minimum deal, according to ESPN’s Shams Charania. And yes, the Knicks should be kind of bummed about it.

Free agents who ink deals this late in the offseason while switching teams generally won’t have a major impact. Coffey isn’t some grand exception. The Knicks have 12 roster spots locked up. He would have entered as no more than a potential ninth or 10th man..

Still, as a 28-year-old wing who fills in gaps at both ends, Coffey could have been a difference-maker, even if only on the margins.

The Knicks need another wing like Amir Coffey

New York seems bent on landing a guard with the next veteran’s minimum contract it doles out. That makes some sense when looking at its secondary ball-handling options off the bench. Deuce McBride is nowhere near a traditional floor general, and Josh Hart isn’t someone who can run a ton of half-court offense. Adding Jordan Clarkson will help, but he’s a scorer first, second, and oftentimes, third.

Tyler Kolek might be ready for minutes as a sophomore. Except, probably not. The Knicks have already hinted at a lack of immediate faith in him—and their young players in general. This has ostensibly led to their continued interest in Ben Simmons, who offers a (flawed) mix of passing, ball-handling, and wing defense.

Yet, New York may not be adequately emphasizing its need for another true wing. The rotation is barren of them after Hart, OG Anunoby, and Mikal Bridges if Pacome Dadiet and (the currently unsigned) Mohamed Diawara aren’t ready.

Coffey could have instantly filled in the gaps. Especially with his defensive versatility. He spent at least 17 percent of his possessions last season lining up versus 1s, 2s, 3s, and 4s, while finishing in the 86th percentile of ball-screen navigation, according to BBall Index. Just three other players did the same in as many minutes: Keegan Murray, Derrick Jones Jr., and Taurean Prince.

Rolling with Coffee would have conceded offensive dynamism in contrast to Shamet. The former hit 42.1 percent of his standstill threes with the Los Angeles Clippers last year, but he’s not going to score off the movement that’s a hallmark of Shamet’s portfolio.

New York could have made room for Coffey and Shamet

It is fair for the Knicks to prioritize three-point volume and versatility in service of their spacing. It’s even fairer if they decide to deploy more double-big units.

Of course, this all presumes they needed to choose. In theory, they didn’t. While they currently only have room for one veteran-minimum contract, they’re apparently open to creating the flexibility for two.

Dredging up the necessary runway would require dumping Kolek or Dadiet, unless the Knicks are shedding salary as part of a larger trade involving McBride, Hart, or Mitchell Robinson. Traveling down that path is definitely worth discussion and debate. But so, too, is New York’s one-vet-minimum plan.

Ending up with Shamet, Simmons, Malcolm Brogdon, or another guard-type is fine. Giving more—or any—consideration to Coffey would’ve arguably been better.