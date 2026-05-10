Knicks just gifted OG Anunoby exactly what he needed most

It was only four days ago when OG Anunoby left Game 2 with a couple of minutes left in the fourth quarter with an injury. Celebrating the New York Knicks' 2-0 lead over the Sixers didn't feel right, knowing that the wing might be done for the series, or even worse, the rest of the playoffs.

Well, he did miss the rest of the series, but New York didn't really need him. Instead, OG enjoyed a few days off as he continues to recover from a minor hamstring strain, and he'll get at least another week off before the Eastern Conference Finals.

The Eastern Conference Finals will begin on either May 17 or May 19, depending on how long the Pistons-Cavaliers series goes. — Fred Katz (@FredKatz) May 10, 2026

Anunoby was questionable for Game 3, but the Knicks made the right decision by not playing him. Although he just tweaked his hamstring, they didn't need to risk it and push him past his limits.

Who knows if Anunoby would've played on Sunday if New York lost Game 3? That's a question they don't have to worry about answering.

Knicks sweeping Sixers gives OG Anunoby more time to recover

Cleveland assisted New York on Saturday by beating Detroit in Game 3 to cut the Pistons' lead to 2-1. Let's hope that the Cavaliers will pull out another win. If it goes to a Game 6 or 7, the winner will have one full day of rest before facing the Knicks. We all saw how the Sixers looked after coming off a seven-game series against the Celtics.

The longer that series goes, the better, and not just for Anunoby. It makes sense if you're a little worried about how New York will look after a week-long break in the playoffs, but the pros far outweigh the cons, especially when one of your top players is hurt.

Anunoby was on a tear on both ends of the floor before he went down, and the Knicks will need that version of him next round. They'll especially need him if they make it to where they haven't been since 1999 to face the team that hasn't yet lost in the playoffs.

Although he dodged a major injury, that doesn't change the fact that when you deal with any injury related to your hamstring, you have to be extra careful about doing too much too soon. New York still has to be wary of that, but now, it's not nearly as big a concern.

Anunoby probably texted "Thx" to the Knicks' group chat after their 144-114 win over the Sixers on Sunday. That's actually him saying a lot, too. You know he wishes he could've been out there the past two games, but he's thankful for the extra time to recover.